4:56 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Main. An officer said it had been verbal only and one party left the residence.
9:40 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a suitcase behind the generator outside the J. Smith Henley Federal Building. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:42 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury, hit-and-run wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
12:48 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on East Crandall Avenue. An officer said the 62-year-old man was taken to NARMC for psychiatric treatment.
2:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was almost attacked by a dog the previous day outside an address on West Stephenson. Information left for Animal Control.
2:52 p.m. – An employee at Hotel Seville reported a male subject refusing to leave the hotel lobby. An officer said the subject agreed to move along.
4:12 p.m. – A woman called to report she allowed her adult grandson to stay at her residence, but he started causing problems and she wanted him to leave. An officer said the man agreed to leave for the rest of the day and the caller was advised of the eviction process.
4:27 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he found a stray dog near Walmart, but he couldn’t take it home with him. He was advised the city pound was full, too.
6:24 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone yelling for help in the area of Industrial Park Road and Yeager Auto Salvage. An officer determined it was some subjects trying to catch a pig that got loose and were yelling for help, but everything was fine at the time.
6:58 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. An officer stopped the vehicle and told the 38-year-old man driving to slow down. He was also issued a written warning.
9:01 p.m. – Little Rock Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $2,020 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but Little Rock refused to hold the subject and he was released from custody.
10:57 p.m. – A male subject called to report the brakes went out of his vehicle and he hit a utility pole on North Spring Street. An officer said the vehicle was towed.
11:19 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone entered his residence on South Pine while he was at work and destroyed property. A formal complaint was filed.
