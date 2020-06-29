12:29 a.m. – An anonymous male subject called to report he was staying in room 186 at the Super 8 Motel and there was a disturbance in room 190. An officer said the report was unfounded because there was no room 186 or 190.
2:12 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 35-year-old man sleeping at the skatepark.
2:33 a.m. – A man called to report his wife had threatened suicide at an address on Meadowhaven. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation. About three hours later, the man called again stating that his wife was released from the hospital and went back to the residence, threatening him and a friend before leaving on foot. Officers didn’t find the woman in the area and no complaint could be filed without talking to her first. She returned to the residence a couple of hours later, so an officer filed a formal report about the incident.
5:07 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject wearing no shoes was walking on Speer Drive and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer didn’t locate that subject in the area.
6:04 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of the roadway in front of Bypass Liquor. An officer took the 40-year-old man to Kum & Go.
8:59 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Ruff Lane. Information noted for future reference.
10:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 56-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $900. He was later released on a signature bond.
12:14 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
12:27 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Pine. Information noted for future reference.
1:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported near the north interchange.
1:55 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman going door to door on Daly Drive trying to sell cleaning products. Information noted for future reference.
2:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting information on filing a complaint against a police officer. Information given.
2:56 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a civil matter. Information given.
2:57 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was bitten by a dog while he was jogging in the area of Walgreen’s. He said he tried to make contact with the owner, but that man yelled at him and told him to get off his property. The man went to the HPD to file a formal complaint after he was released from treatment at NARMC. An officer spoke to the dog owner and advised him to take the dog to a veterinarian the following Monday, and that Animal Control would be doing a follow-up report.
2:58 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male subject not wanting to leave the emergency room after being discharged. An officer said the man did agree to leave with his grandmother.
3:15 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of Woodland Heights Preschool. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area and said it was likely someone discharging fireworks.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects going door to door trying to sell merchandise on Wellington. An officer spoke to the subject and they did not have a peddler’s permit, so they agreed to leave the area.
3:20 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,330. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
4:12 p.m. – A 17-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $423. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:43 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver leaving Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
8:04 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,240 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
8:12 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject at Dairy Queen. The caller said the subject was falling around and making a scene. An officer spoke to the 46-year-old man, who said he was on his way to Florida on a bicycle, but was otherwise fine.
8:13 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Spruce. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:24 p.m. – Pulaski County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a new court date.
8:40 p.m. – A man called stating a woman was harassing him at an address on East Prospect. He said he wanted her gone and didn’t even care if she took his vehicle. An officer said the caller was intoxicated and the woman also lived there, so he explained the eviction process.
9:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject openly carrying a gun and smoking marijuana was walking back and forth looking in cars parked on the square. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:44 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son was driving her vehicle and had threatened suicide. She said he told her he would get the vehicle back to her or tell her where he was going to leave it. Officers didn’t locate the vehicle, but other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the subject.
