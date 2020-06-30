2:35 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from an address on Tennyson Loop. Officers were notified.
6:15 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject camping behind a dumpster outside Casey’s on South Main. An officer said the 23-year-old man agreed to leave the area and not return.
6:23 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler blocking traffic at Highways 65 North and 43. An officer said the vehicle was moved off the roadway.
7:21 a.m. – A female subject called to report she thought a neighbor had taken one of the caller’s kittens because it was missing and the neighbor asked to have it the previous day. Animal Control said the caller was able to retrieve the kitten.
7:50 a.m. – A caller reported someone cutting wood off property on West Stephenson without permission. An officer arrested a 44-year-old man for obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest. He was later released after posting $825 professional bond.
8:32 a.m. – A church representative called to ask if it was legal to use a four-wheeler to deliver meals in town. He was advised to stay off the main streets.
8:52 a.m. – An employee at Hart Monument called to report an attempted break-in and damage to a trailer. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
9:46 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report he could feel people sitting on the couch in his residence, but he couldn’t see them. An officer said no one else was present at the residence.
10:54 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old boy who said he was going for a walk in the woods and didn’t return home. They said he might have been picked up by his biological parents who lived out of state. Officers were notified.
11:24 a.m. – A caller reported a black snake in front of a business in the Ranch House Plaza. Animal Control removed the snake.
11:52 a.m. – A female subject called to report two male subjects got out of a vehicle at Minnie Harris Park, asked her what she was doing there and started taking pictures of her. An officer responded and arrested a 53-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,132 cash only, but he was later released on a signature bond.
12:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report she bought a phone from an individual via Facebook, but hadn’t received the item. She was advised it was a civil matter.
12:47 p.m. – A female subject called to report her friend was shopping at Walmart and saw someone openly carrying a gun. Officers were notified.
1:11 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an elderly man and woman who locked themselves out of their vehicle outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. Assist completed.
1:32 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside The Home Depot. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Speer Drive and Rock Springs Road.
1:50 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects were hanging around the dumpster behind Cato’s and littering. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived, so the caller was advised to call again when they were present.
2:05 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte.
2:19 p.m. – An employee at a funeral home in Marshfield, Missouri, requested an officer deliver a message to staff at KHOZ regarding a funeral service they had scheduled because the phone system was malfunctioning. Assist completed.
2:28 p.m. – A water leak was reported outside Kingdom Hall on Highway 7 North. The Water Department was also notified.
2:50 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject taking items from the complainant’s residence. He was advised it was a civil matter.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject parked a vehicle outside Twin Oaks Apartments and left on foot. An officer seized the license plate from the vehicle because it was fictitious and management at the apartment complex was advised of options for having the vehicle removed.
3:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
5:03 p.m. – An employee at Arkansas Oral and Facial Surgery Center reported a vehicle abandoned behind the business. An officer said it hadn’t been reported stolen, so management was advised of the proper steps to have it removed.
5:42 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 31-year-old man with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,410. He was later released on a signature bond and the vehicle was released to a licensed driver.
5:55 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject walking along the Bypass. An officer said the subject was walking to Harps in Bellefonte, but she declined a ride when he offered.
6:40 p.m. – A male subject called to ask if it were legal for a registered sex offender to be in the Boone County Library. Information given.
6:43 p.m. – A caller reported two shoplifters inside Shoe Show. An officer said the merchandise was recovered and management declined a formal complaint, but the subjects were issued criminal trespass warnings for the store.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on Beverly Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
7:08 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between two male subjects in front of the NARMC emergency room and one of them possibly had a weapon. An officer spoke to the men, who said it had been verbal only and neither had a weapon.
8:17 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject inside Subway on West Central was creating a scene. An officer said the subject wasn’t intoxicated, but he did agree to move along.
8:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a citizen reporting a male subject wanted on a warrant for parole violation was at an address on North 3rd Street. The officer said later that the subject wasn’t present when he arrived.
11 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver doing burnouts on the parking lot of McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart before leaving southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
