3:08 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check on a woman walking along Highway 392. An officer located the woman just west of the city limits. He said the woman was suffering mental problems, but was almost done walking to a friend’s house. Information noted for future reference.
3:23 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
5:52 a.m. – A caller reported one female subject attacked another female subject at Casey’s on South Main, then fled the area on foot. A formal complaint was filed for third-degree battery.
9:32 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. While out at the location, the officer arrested a 21-year-old male subject for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
10 a.m. – A male subject called to report several items stolen from a residence on Highway 123 and he named a possible suspect. He later said he would look to see if other property was missing before filing a formal complaint.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported a driver ran through a fence beside Bunker Road. An officer filed a formal report, but no arrests were made.
12:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report that he had been gone from his residence at The Links and a cleaning crew went in, damaging some property and stealing some other things. A formal complaint was filed.
1:54 p.m. – A caller reported two intoxicated male subjects at Wash World. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived, but he located them later and told them not to return to the business.
2:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the NARMC Medical Plaza.
2:20 p.m. – A caller reported there had been a young male subject with scratches on him sitting outside at apartment at The Links early that morning. Information noted for future reference.
3:12 p.m. – An officer out at The Links advised he made the owner of a vehicle move it from the fire lane.
3:40 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. Officers responded and said the 25-year-old man took off running. He was apprehended and arrested for theft of property, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot and criminal trespass. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for third-degree battery, criminal trespass and failure to pay fines on shoplifting, as well as on a Bentonville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property, obstructing governmental operations and criminal trespass. He was later released after posting $8,290 professional bond.
3:59 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 65 in front of ALDI, then both drivers fled the scene northbound. Information noted for future reference.
5:24 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a possible shoplifter at Walmart. The 31-year-old woman was cited for theft of property, but she was also served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license and released with a new court date.
6:32 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the Bargain Center on North Main due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
7:14 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with smoke coming from the hood was partially in the roadway on Highway 65 North across from Walmart. An officer said the vehicle had run out of fuel and the owner had more on the way.
9:32 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulling onto Highway 65 North from the Walmart parking lot, then circling back to the parking lot. An officer spoke to the driver about the possible consequences of his actions.
11:37 p.m. – Washington County authorities reported a male subject had been posting suicidal comments on Facebook and was possibly at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the subject wasn’t at the residence at the time he arrived.
11:47 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Pine. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived and no complaints would be filed without a victim.
