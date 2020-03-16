12:58 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked outside Hardee’s. The 43-year-old man was taken to the Boone County Jail on an unspecified BCSO warrant.
2:54 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man for driving on a suspended license and on a Berryville Police warrant for failure to pay fines on DWI. He was later released after posting $860 total professional bond.
6:53 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange tried to run him off the road multiple times. Officers were notified.
7:55 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Main and Central. Animal Control was notified.
8:51 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Highway 65 North due to a homeless female subject sleeping in the doorway of Century 21. Officers were notified.
9:25 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject going in a building across Cherry Street from the school administration offices. Information noted for future reference.
9:52 a.m. – A caller reported a driver ran through a fence on Bunker Road near the Wellington subdivision. The property owner was also notified of the damage.
10:47 a.m. – An officer out at Neighbor’s Mill arrested a 48-year-old woman on a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $680. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
11:01 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
11:48 a.m. – A man called to report his estranged wife, who held a protection order against him, had been following him around town. Information noted for future reference. About the same time, the woman called to report her estranged husband was aware of her schedule and was going the same places she went. A formal complaint was filed.
12:05 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male shoplifter fled the store on foot and was last seen walking southbound along Highway 65. An officer located the 57-year-old man and took him back to Walmart, where he was cited for shoplifting and issued a criminal trespass warning before being transported to another location.
12:41 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious man and woman in a vehicle on Jay Avenue. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
12:54 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the five-way stop at Capps Road and Maple Street.
1:05 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about laws regarding panhandling. Information given.
1:10 p.m. – A caller reported finding a used syringe at Woodland Park. An officer properly disposed of the item.
1:39 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 44-year-old woman on HPD warrants for failure to appear in court on shoplifting and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,885 and probation violation with bond set at $1,855.76 cash only. She was also arrested on a Baxter County warrant for hot checks with bond set at $698.57, a Marion County warrant for hot checks with bond set at $835.21 cash only and a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $570. She was later taken to Harmon and released to a Marion County deputy with a hold for Baxter County.
1:48 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested in the area of Capps Road and Goblin Drive due to speeding drivers.
4:30 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her debit card, an Xbox and other possessions stolen from her residence. A formal complaint was filed.
5:21 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject in the store was filling a backpack with merchandise. An officer waited outside the store for management to confront the subject, but he was then dispatched on a priority call.
5:36 p.m. – A man called to report his juvenile daughter was refusing to get in their vehicle at a location on Highway 43. An officer transported the girl back to her home, but she took off walking again. The father requested the girl be allowed to leave and calm down. About an hour later, the officer advised he’d be out with the girl again outside an address on South Maple, but she said she was just walking to cool off.
5:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound from the Splash car wash on Highway 65 North. The caller said the driver was talking on a phone and not paying attention to other traffic. Officers were notified. An officer stopped the vehicle a few minutes later, but they said they were lost. Assist completed.
6:16 p.m. – A caller reported two vehicles parked on Burls Way with the occupants talking and she thought it was suspicious. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who had been terminated at Anchor Die Cast was sending threatening text messages to two other employees. An officer located the suspect and he was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
6:54 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Oak. Information left for Animal Control.
8 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile male subject knocking on doors of residences on South Sycamore, then running away. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
11:17 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a threatening phone call he received. Information noted for future reference. About two hours later, the man returned to talk to an officer about the call again. Information left for the original investigating officer. About another hour later, the other subject called to report the original complainant had been harassing him and his family. He was advised to block the other subject’s number.
