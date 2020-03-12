3:42 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male patient left the emergency room on foot and they were afraid he might not make it home. A few minutes later, an employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a male subject on the loading dock at the business and he appeared to need help. An officer transported the subject to his residence and made sure he was safely inside.
4:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle parked on the north side of the square. He later said the subjects were just playing a video game.
6:54 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters with a trailer on fire on South Pine. Assist completed.
7:55 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury was reported on Highway 7 North in front of the skating rink.
8:04 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Brewer Street.
9:41 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had picked up his vehicle from a motel parking lot because his wife was staying there and was heavily intoxicated. Information noted for future reference.
11:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on the Bypass in front of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
1:26 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her nephew and a female subject. She was advised that issues she questioned were civil matters.
2:09 p.m. – Springfield, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2:14 p.m. – A male subject called to report a wheel came off his vehicle on the Bypass in front of Quality Feed. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
2:14 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Main and Central. The vehicle was moved off the roadway.
2:20 p.m. – Indian Point, Missouri, Police requested an officer check the area of Kum & Go for a vehicle that had been burned and they were trying to return it to the owner. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t in the area when he checked.
3:42 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old woman on an unspecified Marion County warrant, then took her to Harmon and released to a Marion County deputy.
3:47 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with several bags and a dog carrier was sitting beside Rock Springs Road. An officer said the subject was just resting before moving along.
4 p.m. – A caller reported someone riding an ATV on East College. An officer checked the area and located an ATV, but it was parked and no rider was in the area.
4:47 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the parties present and said it had been verbal only.
5:31 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report another driver rear-ended her vehicle at the intersection of Cottonwwod Road and Highway 43. An officer spoke to her, but she declined a formal complaint and the information was noted for insurance purposes.
5:56 p.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 55-year-old woman for hot checks with bond set at $951.50 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond due to serious health problems.
6:02 p.m. – An anonymous male subject contacted the HPD via 911 to report an unwanted male subject at an address on North Willow. An officer said the landlord was notified of the problem and the caller was warned no to misuse the emergency communication system.
8:03 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a young male subject who only said “got shot” and gave an address on North Oak before disconnecting. Officers checked various addresses in the area, but didn’t locate anyone who had been shot.
8:37 p.m. – An employee at Days Inn called to report a registered guest wrote on paperwork that he had coronavirus. The subject had checked out that morning. An officer spoke to management and advised them to contact the health department the following morning. Later that night, the original caller reported that they had made contact with the former guest and he told them it had all been a joke.
8:39 p.m. – A woman called to report she returned home to find the back door of her residence open, as well as all the cabinet doors inside. She declined a formal complaint, but named a potential suspect and requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
8:41 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject attempted suicide by cutting his wrist, but she wrestled the knife away from him. An officer said the 24-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:46 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a woman screaming in the area of Gordon Avenue. An officer checked the area and said there had been a child yelling outside a residence, but no one appeared to be in distress.
11:17 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a dumpster outside Creekwood Apartments. An officer didn’t locate the registered owner in the area, so the information was left for apartment management.
