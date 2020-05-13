1:37 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he heard what sounded like gunshots in the area of KCWD Radio Station. The officer later initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with the incident and arrested a 42-year-old man for DWI and discharging a firearm in the city limits with bond set at $1,030. He was also taken to NARMC to be evaluated.
7:35 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on East South Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
7:36 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about retrieving his personal belongings from his ex-wife’s residence. He was advised of his legal options.
8:47 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject called a dental clinic to set up an appointment, then became irate when informed no appointments were being made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also apparently showed up at the business cursing and trying to get in. An officer spoke to the man and told him to not return to the business.
9:19 a.m. – A 46-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:47 a.m. – An employee at Magness Toyota reported vandalism to a business sign. They said they would call back later after reviewing video surveillance footage.
9:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Boondock’s Furniture.
10 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report he had vehicle problems on the Walmart parking lot when a man and woman in a vehicle with Kansas plates stopped to help him. However, they took his wallet containing $2,300 and left southbound on Highway 65. He said he followed them at first, then pulled over outside Ace Hardware. He also said the incident occurred about 15 minutes prior to him calling 911 and he didn’t have time to wait for an officer to file a formal complaint. Officers didn’t locate any vehicles matching the description given.
10:01 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone went in her residence overnight and stole her wallet. But she called back about 30 minutes later to report she found it after moving a chair.
10:03 a.m. – An employee at Ozark Mini Storage called to report someone broke into a storage unit. An officer spoke to the owners of the unit and they declined a formal complaint.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling at Highways 65 North and 43 and walking into traffic to collect money. An officer spoke to the subject and he agreed to stay off the roadway.
10:55 a.m. – An employee at Better Buys reported property stolen from the business. A formal complaint was filed.
11:19 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Burger King. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:59 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
1:10 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass in the area of Express Liquor. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was fine, but had been distracted while talking to passengers.
1:23 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Wholesale Auto. Officers were notified.
1:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report the license plate lost or stolen from her vehicle. Information noted in case it was turned in.
1:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report she drove off Bunker Road and through a fence. An officer issued her a citation and filed a formal report.
1:45 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Ridge. Animal Control was notified.
2:20 p.m. – A male subject called to report he accidentally locked his keys and his disabled mother in a vehicle outside ALDI. Assist completed.
2:25 p.m. – A caller reported a pig without proper shelter kept outside a residence on West Prospect. Animal Control advised the owner to obtain proper shelter and to rehome the animal within 14 days.
2:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked outside Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer said the 51-year-old man was fine and had just been playing on his phone, not sleeping.
4:11 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject in a residence on Campus Avenue because he wasn’t answering phone calls. An officer said the subject had just been sleeping with music playing.
4:22 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a previous complaint. She said she would return when the investigating officer was on duty.
5:28 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Taco Bell. Information noted for future reference.
5:39 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about retrieving her personal belongings from a vehicle. The information was left for the original arresting officer.
6:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at South Cherry and East South Avenue.
7:51 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject was trying to gain entry to her residence on East College while other people were outside trying to stop him. An officer arrested the 32-year-old man for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,025. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:21 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was possibly suicidal at an address on South Sycamore, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
8:44 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone screaming in the area of Wallis street, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:15 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing someone crawling through the window of a residence on North 3rd Street, but an officer said everything was fine when he checked the area.
9:19 p.m. – A woman called to report her brother had gone off all his medications and thought he was the head of the FBI. She said he had moved to south Arkansas, but she couldn’t make contact with him. She was advised any missing person report would have to be filed in that jurisdiction.
9:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash, but an officer spoke to the occupants and said everything was fine at the time.
