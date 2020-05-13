12:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
12:56 a.m. – Johnson County authorities requested officers watch for a 27-year-old man reported missing. They said the man had received disturbing news and told family members he was sitting on a bridge, and that he thought he was in Harrison. Officers began checking all bridges in town, but Johnson County canceled the request about 15 minutes later after the man contacted his family again and was fine.
7:21 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Pearl Street the previous night, then found the valve stems on the tires of her vehicle had been cut. She said she would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
9:19 a.m. – A caller reported finding suspected marijuana in a fitting room at Goodwill. An officer seized the substance as potential evidence.
9:23 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a combative patient had left the hospital. An officer located the man, who agreed to stop being a problem for hospital staff. About an hour later, NARMC reported the 34-year-old man was no longer wanted at the facility and that his mother was going to pick him up. Officers were notified.
9:27 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. An officer stopped the vehicle and advised the elderly woman driving to finish eating before she continued on the Branson, Missouri, or to consider having someone else drive her if she had medical problems.
9:33 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Big Lots. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:08 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Village Inn Road from the Bypass. Officers were notified.
10:09 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about retrieving property from a former residence on Oriole. He was advised it was a civil matter that should be handled in court. About an hour later, a woman called to report her ex-husband had entered the residence and took property that was still in dispute. She was also advised it was a civil matter and to contact a lawyer.
11:24 a.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
11:55 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting a stimulus check signed by her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order. An officer said the subjects took care of the matter in front of the HPD with no issues.
12:53 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found on the parking lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket.
1:19 p.m. – An employee with Arkansas Virtual Academy requested an officer check on a juvenile who hadn’t logged into the system for almost two weeks. An officer said the child was fine and his guardian was still trying to get a new computer.
1:48 p.m. – A man called to report possible drug activity. Information passed on to narcotics division.
2:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was a sex offender and needed to register his new phone number. Information passed on to detectives.
3:34 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to give an officer his driver’s license. Officers were notified.
4:01 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her daughter missing. An officer determined the child was fine and with the father in Newton County, not missing.
4:41 p.m. – A woman called to report a relative living in the city might be without food. An officer located the subject and said she was fine and had food.
10:59 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing people talking in the back yard of her residence, then went outside with a flashlight and saw some juveniles. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.