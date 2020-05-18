12:17 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 49-year-old woman for DWI, improper headlights and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,645. She was also arrested on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding and no seatbelt. She was taken to NARMC for a blood test, then released after posting professional bond on the HPD charges and $355 cash bond on the BCSO warrant.
12:38 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a female subject on Facebook threatened to send private pictures of him to his friends and family if he didn’t donate money to a hunger relief effort out of Africa. He was advised to block the subject on Facebook and the information was noted for future reference.
1:27 a.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer spoke to the occupants of the room and said the report was unfounded.
3:08 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing outside an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to a female subject who was out for a walk, but she refused to identify the male subject involved. An officer transported her back to her residence.
4:15 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject carrying numerous items was running on West Wilson and she thought he might have stolen the property. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
4:58 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in people’s yards on Allen Street. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had just moved off the street while someone was starting a loud vehicle.
9:19 a.m. – A male subject called to report a chainsaw stolen from a storage unit on Cottonwood Road. A formal complaint was filed.
9:33 a.m. – A man called to report someone had been messing with equipment at Maple Leaf and Maplewood cemeteries and had cut the battery out of a vehicle parked on the property. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
11:03 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Hudson’s Supermarket and the other party involved refused to provide any insurance purposes. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
11:07 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on another woman who had received a stimulus check and might have overdosed on drugs. An officer was unable to make contact with that subject, but he said he would try again later in the day.
11:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled motorist at Central and Main. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
11:48 a.m. – A man called to report his wife had been walking their dog on South Pine when another dog attacked them and bit his wife. He said he already dropped her off at NARMC for treatment and hospital staff made him report the incident. He declined a formal complaint at the time, but asked the information be noted.
11:51 a.m. – A man called to report his girlfriend’s daughter had been beaten by her boyfriend at an address on Highway 123. An officer spoke to the alleged victim, but she refused to make any kind of statement about the incident.
2:53 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog got loose from a residence on West Court the previous night. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:55 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bag of marijuana at The Home Depot. An officer properly disposed of the substance.
3:13 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog had bitten a 4-year-old girl on North Oak. A formal complaint was filed.
3:46 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbor’s cat goes to the caller’s yard and destroys the garden. She said she had asked the neighbors to control the animal, but they hadn’t. An officer advised her there was nothing police could do about loose cats.
3:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a man and a woman were fighting outside an address on Center Street. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said there had been an argument regarding money, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
7:32 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a black eye was asking for cigarette money outside the Dollar General on Highway 65 North and was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. The caller said the woman then got in a vehicle with someone else and left southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to make entry to businesses on the square. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man, who denied the accusation. He did agree to move along anyway.
8:10 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a natural gas meter on North Oak. Firefighters and Black Hills Energy was also notified.
8:21 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be going to an address on North 3rd Street to follow up on a previous incident. He later said some personal property was returned to a man at the address.
9:22 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some occupied vehicles parked at the Sports Complex, but he later said the subjects were just talking and weren’t doing anything illegal.
11:15 p.m. – Little Rock Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old woman for failure to present insurance, driving on a suspended license, no seat belt and fictitious tags with bond set at $1,200. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later cited and released with a new court date.
