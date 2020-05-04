12:53 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a series of loud popping sounds followed by a woman screaming in the area of West Ridge near Main Street. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
2:22 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old man for speeding 22 over, DWI and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,600. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:56 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had been harassing her. She said she blocked him on her phone, but he was using alternate methods to try to contact her. An officer said the woman declined a formal complaint, but asked that he be told to leave her alone if located.
9:34 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South from the Crooked Creek bridge. Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle and said the elderly woman driving was fine.
10:14 a.m. – A caller reported a large water leak on Cedar Ridge Road. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported lumber on Highway 65 near Golden Pawn. An officer said the roadway had been cleared prior to his arrival.
11:55 a.m. – A male subject called to report finding a gun in a house he just bought. An officer said it was a BB gun and the subject was given his options.
12:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had left his vehicle with a mechanic, but he wasn’t able to make contact by phone. He was advised it was a civil matter and should be dealt with in court.
2:25 p.m. – A woman called to report her 14-year-old son as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed, but she went to the HPD that night to report she had located the boy.
3:58 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about being assaulted a few days earlier. She declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:12 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Cherry and Bower. An officer said a 27-year-old man was issued a written warning for unlawful discharge of fireworks.
6:20 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 65-year-old man for endangering the welfare of a minor and improper use of registration. He was later released after posting $1,075 professional bond.
6:48 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his mother because he hadn’t heard from her for several days. An officer spoke to the woman who said she was fine and would call her son.
6:58 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with a male psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
7:21 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject asking for help at an address on South Cherry. An officer said the man was going through a breakup, but didn’t want to harm himself. He also said a family member was going to his residence to speak with him.
8:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report a male subject walking on North Robinson claimed the caller’s cat as his own. When the caller challenged him, the subject became irate and threatened to kill all the cats in the neighborhood. An officer said the subject was not in the area when he arrived.
10:02 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Main Street near the Fairgrounds. Officers were notified.
10:39 p.m. – A caller reported someone or something making all the dogs bark on South Oak. An officer spoke with some people in the area who thought it might have been a bear. Information noted for future reference. About four hours later, a male subject called to report seeing the bear walking in the area of Maple and Bower. It was later reported to be on West Ridge walking eastbound. Officers were notified.
