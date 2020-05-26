12:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with someone driving a vehicle in reverse through the drive-thru at McDonald’s on Main Street. He was informed that wasn’t the proper way to go through the drive-thru, then issued a citation.
2:24 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects fighting outside an address on West Rush. An officer spoke to two male subjects, but neither wanted to pursue charges.
3:34 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle that hit the building at Harrison Auto Salvage. The owner of the building was notified and the 17-year-old male driver was later released.
7:14 a.m. – A male subject requested extra patrol of his residence on East College after someone had been messing with his dogs while he was at work overnight. Officers were notified.
9:13 a.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle at Highway 43 and North Spring Road. A wrecker service was also notified.
10:08 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal man who might be armed with a handgun. Officers were notified.
10:12 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 55-year-old woman for hot checks. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $419.15 cash bond.
10:27 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a old for the HPD.
11:49 a.m. – A caller reported a woman took a large dog in the Dollar General on West Rush and didn’t have paperwork showing it was a service dog. An officer said police couldn’t force the woman to show such paperwork, but the caller was advised to let police know if there were any other issues.
12:10 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had tampered with the gas cap of her vehicle while it was parked overnight on Summerhill Court. She said there was a handprint on the cap and a light was now activated inside the vehicle. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
1:21 p.m. – An employee at Holiday Inn Express reported a female subject carrying a metal pole while walking around the motel lobby appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
2 p.m. – An employee at Harrison Dialysis reported a male patient had become combative and was refusing to leave. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the premises.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Robinson and asked for help finding the owner. Information passed on to Animal Control.
3:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was transporting a 49-year-old woman carrying groceries on Silver Valley Road to her residence. Assist completed.
4 p.m. – A man called to report another man who had previously vandalized the caller’s vehicle was driving past the caller’s residence on West Rush. Extra patrol was issued.
5:19 p.m. – A caller reported a fawn running loose at the five-way stop intersection on Maple. An officer said the animal was gone when he checked the area.
5:56 p.m. – A man called to report hearing a neighbor’s dog screaming and went outside to find a chunk missing from the dog’s ear. He said the owner wasn’t home at the time. An officer said he would try to contact the dog’s owner as well.
5:58 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to make entry to a business on West Central. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6 p.m. – A caller reported some female juveniles riding four-wheelers on Melshire. Officers were notified.
7:12 p.m. – Am employee at Sonic on Highway 65 North reported someone in a U-Haul truck hit the awning of the business, then left southbound on Highway 65. A formal complaint was filed.
7:17 p.m. – A man called to report ladders stolen from an address on Nicholson. An officer responded and said a neighbor located one of the ladders while the caller was filling out a complaint form. The caller said he would hold off on filing the report at that time while looking for the other ladder.
7:41 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Chelsea Circle. An officer said a wedding was in progress, but the occupants agreed to keep the music down.
8:27 p.m. – A woman called to report a large dog running loose on North Pine. An officer explained the leash law to the owner of the dog.
8:24 p.m. – A woman called to report a reckless driver passed her in the turn lane on Highway 65 in Valley Springs and waved a gun at her before speeding away. An officer said the BCSO was taking over the incident because it happened outside the city.
9:05 p.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to break into her residence on Center Street while she was gone. She declined a formal complaint because the attempt was unsuccessful, but requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
9:22 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on the Bypass near Quality Feed. Officers were notified.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported some people fighting outside an address on North Robinson. An officer responded and said there was a party going on and that a fight had taken place, but it was over when he arrived.
