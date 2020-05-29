12:28 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Highway7 North and 43. There was a note on the vehicle with a phone number to call. An officer tried without success to call the number.
2:40 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,075 cash only. He was cited and released with a new court date per Boone County authorities.
7:16 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle off the roadway near Maple Church Apartments on Highway 43. An officer said he would try to contact the registered owner.
8:34 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a threatening message he received. He was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city.
9:29 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Ocoee Cove. Animal Control was notified.
9:34 a.m. – A 48-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no proof of insurance, theft of property and shoplifting with bond set at $1,080. She was later released with a new court date.
9:56 a.m. – A caller reported a license plate missing from a trailer on Crandall Avenue. The caller declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:56 a.m. – A woman called to report someone using her Social Security number. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
11:20 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer try to make contact with a male subject at an address on Tori Drive and have him contact their department. Assist completed.
11:45 a.m. – A woman called to report her son’s bicycle missing from their residence on North Lucille. She asked the information be noted at the time and said she would call again if she located the serial number. She called back that evening to report finding the bike leaning against a wall on the square.
11:56 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 78-year-old man on a warrant for distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting a child involved in sexual activity. He was later released after posting $25,000 professional bond.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported a utility truck parked on Highway 43 causing a traffic hazard. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
12:29 p.m. – A male subject called to report a passing vehicle kicked up a rock that caused damage to the windshield of his vehicle. He only asked the information be noted.
1:08 p.m. – A landlord called to talk to an officer about a subject staying with one of his tenants. An officer said the subject was issued a criminal trespass warning for the residence on North Willow.
2 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Robinson arrested a 25-year-old man on a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $500, as well as a 27-year-old woman for obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285. Both were later released after posting professional bond.
2:32 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a toolbox full of tools he found near Woodland Heights Preschool.
2:55 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
3:48 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass passing Wood Motor Company. Officers were notified.
3:51 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple. Animal Control was notified.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking along the Bypass was throwing things at passing cars and flipping people off. An officer spoke to the 43-year-old man, then transported him to a location in Western Grove.
5 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver eastbound on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
5:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal female subject in a vehicle. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about three hours later after the woman was located.
5:26 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
6:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling and screaming outside an address on South Ash. An officer said the 38-year-old man agreed to go back to his residence.
7:02 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the Fairgrounds due to criminal mischief. Officers were notified.
7:13 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject was staring at her underage daughter outside an address on South Oak. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man, advising him to stare in a different direction and to steer clear of the caller’s residence.
8:33 a.m. – A woman called to report being stalked and harassed by an unknown subject. She said she and her husband were getting text messages describing what she was wearing while at her place of employment. She said she would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
9:40 p.m. – A caller reported a domestic disturbance at an address on South Ash. Officers responded and arrested a man for third-degree domestic battery, second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with bond set at $50,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
