12:18 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Shields Drive. Information noted for future reference.
7:41 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Battery and Tire reported a break-in and theft at the business. A formal complaint was filed.
10:22 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:58 a.m. – An employee at The Home Depot reported a female shoplifter left the business with paint and a leaf blower. A formal complaint was filed.
12:25 p.m. – A 52-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $680. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
12:30 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been involved in a verbal altercation with a subject at an address on North Spruce regarding an incident that took place outside the city limits. An officer spoke with both parties and advised them it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
1:22 p.m. – A detective reported a Boone County investigator was in pursuit of a driver southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
1:40 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside Walgreen’s. Information noted for future reference.
1:47 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from a residence in the Valley Springs area. Animal Control was notified.
2:15 p.m. – An employee at Ozark Auto Body called to report a male subject had been looking in windows of the business overnight. An officer said it might have been a security guard so the caller was advised of the proper steps to take.
3:10 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the protocol for towing vehicles after a wreck. Information given.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance had a child with her and was preparing to leave an address on North Spring Street. An officer said the subject had left the area in a vehicle and the juvenile was left behind. DHS was notified.
3:48 p.m. – A caller reported a driver passed a school bus with the stop lights activated on Highway 43. Information noted for future reference.
4:11 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report an older woman was at the gazebo on the courtpark talking about Hitler being the father of a child she knows. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. A few minutes later, another officer located the woman walking on South Pine, but she appeared to be fine and didn’t want to talk with him.
4:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a road rage incident. He said the driver of a vehicle had been passing other vehicles on South Main Street, but he refused to slow down to let the driver pass. When the driver did pass him, the vehicle stopped in the road and the driver got out and yelled at him. Information noted for future reference.
4:29 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters regarding an illegal burn on Roberta Drive. Assist completed.
4:35 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Peach Street. Information left for Animal Control.
6 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a male subject damaged a vending machine outside the store and might have stolen some merchandise before taking off on foot. An officer located the subject, who attempted to flee at first. The officer issued the 36-year-old man a criminal trespass warning for the business.
6:51 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject harassing him by phone. An officer explained the process for obtaining a protection order and the complainant said he wanted the other subject to be issued a criminal trespass warning for his residence.
7:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle taken without authorization from an address on Ozark Street. A formal complaint was filed.
9:16 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Prospect. An officer said it had been verbal only, but a 25-year-old man was served with an arrest warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding and later released with a new court date.
9:47 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on West Bogle. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the music down.
11:27 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked in the roadway on Sunset Lane for about 15 minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:59 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking on a vehicle blocking the ATM at the Arvest Bank on Highway 65 North. He later said the occupant was waiting for his payroll check to be deposited.
