3:18 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $5,425 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:44 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from the Green Forest area and possibly driven by a 23-year-old female subject. Officers were notified.
8:09 a.m. – A woman called to report someone entered her residence and stole guns and coins. A formal complaint was filed. Later that morning, an officer on patrol said he’d be out with another vehicle stuck in the same area. Assist completed.
8:53 a.m. – A caller reported a middle-aged woman wearing pajamas lying on the parking lot outside Guild Mortgage looking at a tablet. An officer said the woman was gone when he checked the area.
9:15 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle was stuck at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Lucille Street due to the ice. An officer said the vehicle was legally parked and the caller was taken to an address on North Spruce.
9:54 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported an unwanted female subject on crutches in the emergency room lobby. An officer said the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning for the hospital and agreed to leave the area.
10:31 a.m. – A representative of the Davis Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons and felony with a firearm with bond set at $25,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and arrangements were being prepared for extradition.
12:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out removing debris from the roadway at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
12:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report her husband was refusing to let her take their child from his residence. She was advised to contact a lawyer to develop a child custody agreement.
12:55 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence outside the city. Animal Control was notified.
1:15 p.m. – A woman called to report a vehicle abandoned in a driveway on North Spring Road. She said she had already called a wrecker service to remove it. An officer said the vehicle was towed and the owner, a 27-year-old man, was served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders, then released with a new court date.
1:24 p.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report a vehicle abandoned in a driveway on South Ash. An officer said it appeared the driver wasn’t able to make it up the hill to Womack Avenue, so the caller was asked to wait a day or so before having it towed. The caller agreed.
2:18 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old woman for two counts of violation of a protection order with bond set at $2,560 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
3:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from Country Mart. Officers were notified.
4:08 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject suspected of shoplifting fled the store on foot, but was apprehended. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for theft of property and possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $2,230 professional bond.
6:07 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about suspicious activity. Information noted for future reference.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a dog possibly being neglected at an address on Capps Road. An officer said no one answered the door at the residence and he couldn’t take the dog to the city pound because it was full, so the information was left for Animal Control.
