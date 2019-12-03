2:10 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in an apartment at The Links. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for third-degree assault on a household or family member and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,225, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 24-year-old man was arrested on a Boone County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,628 cash only and released to a deputy on scene.
10:56 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 North in front of Jamie’s Local Flavor.
12:18 p.m. – A four-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highway 65 North and Forward Drive.
12:54 p.m. – A female subject called requesting a civil standby. She said she was being harassed by her children’s father via Facebook and that he had her vehicle tag on his vehicle. She was advised that if an officer were available at the time they would check for the tag from her vehicle, but an officer was in the area for about 15 minutes and didn’t encounter it.
1:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report two ladders stolen from his pickup. He said he was at The Home Depot at the time, but he wasn’t sure if the ladders were stolen there or when he had parked outside his residence. An officer said he would be reviewing store video surveillance to see if it happened outside the business before a formal complaint was filed.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Beautiful View Drive. An officer said the man and woman in the residence appeared to suffer from some mental problems, but the situation had been verbal only and they agreed to get along.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported what sounded like gunshots in the area of Woodland Heights Apartments. No arrests were noted, but an officer did filed a formal report for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
5:37 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her sister assaulted her. An officer arrested the 37-year-old sister for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:08 p.m. – A man called to report he received information that his daughter had been in a disturbance with her boyfriend at an address on Meadowhaven Drive. An officer arrested the 18-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:21 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile son was possibly suicidal and trying to leave their residence. An officer said the boy was taken to NARMC by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.
9:58 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
10:45 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles going in an out of the old Fred’s Pharmacy building. An officer said the doors were unlocked when he arrived, but the juveniles were gone.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the roadway in front of Pace Industries on the Bypass. An officer arrested 34-year-old man on a Marion County warrant for failure to pay fines on no registration with bond set at $235. He was later released with a new court date per Marion County authorities.
