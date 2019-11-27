1:21 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Vista Drive. An officer responded and arrested a 32-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours.
8:14 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
9:11 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported passing other drivers in the turn lane southbound on Highway 65 near TCBY. Officers were notified.
9:17 a.m. – A man called to report he could hear someone trying to open the bedroom door of his residence. An officer didn’t locate anyone else in the house and the caller’s son arrived on scene stating his father was off his medication.
9:40 a.m. – A male subject called to report his pickup stolen from the Walmart parking lot. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle. A caller that afternoon reported being behind the vehicle on Highway 43. He said the driver crossed Highway 7 and onto Coweta Falls Road, then a Boone County deputy turned around and pursued it. Boone County authorities reported recovering the vehicle about 20 minutes later on Payne Road.
10:09 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at The Links. An officer said the dispute had been verbal only and the man and woman involved agreed to separate.
10:35 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Harrison Battery and Tire about a week earlier. She said she thought the other subject had been identified. Information noted for future reference.
10:37 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
11:21 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $660. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was being taken to the hospital for treatment and agreed to turn herself in when released.
11:29 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 38-year-old woman on a warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
12:11 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject took a 3-year-old boy to the hospital and the boy had bruises all over his body. The caller said the boy told them his father hurt him. An officer said a DHS worker took possession of the child and the 31-year-old mother was advised to leave the hospital and not return.
1:59 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for theft of property with bond set at $660. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2 p.m. – A 44-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $401. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
2:28 p.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
2:42 p.m. – A male subject called to ask about the legality of shooting a BB gun in the city limits. He was advised of the city ordinance against discharging a firearm in the city.
2:47 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked her keys in her vehicle parked outside Walmart. Assist completed.
3:14 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a mechanic vandalizing an engine he had been working on. She was advised of her options.
3:20 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:42 p.m. – A caller reported a driver passing a stopped school bus on Highway 43. Officers were notified.
3:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report having video surveillance footage of someone stealing three batteries from his residence. A formal theft complaint was filed.
5:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in the 200 block of North Main.
8:17 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible drug overdose at an address on West Erie. A female subject was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
8:24 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a pickup pulling a trailer parked at a residence on West Court that was supposed to be vacant. An officer spoke to the driver, who said a wheel locked up on the trailer and he had pulled over.
9:53 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver hit a curb at Rock Springs Road and Forward Drive, then swerved and almost hit the caller’s vehicle. Officers were notified.
10:27 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer drive through her neighborhood after she heard someone knock on the door of her residence. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious after checking the area.
10:30 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject stole her purse and cell phone while she was at the Oasis Bar and Grill. An officer said the subject was too intoxicated to fill out a statement form and was advised to return when she was sober. A few minutes later, another female subject called to report the suspect in the theft was her brother, but she had picked him up from the bar and he didn’t have the phone or purse. Information noted for future reference.
