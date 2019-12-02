12:38 a.m. – An officer on a traffic arrested a man who turned 51 the previous day for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,420. He was later released after posting partial cash bond of $260.
5:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged two male subjects outside Wood Motor Company.
8:56 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on Highway 65 North reported having video surveillance footage of a female subject shoplifting earlier that morning. A formal theft complaint was filed.
11:48 a.m. – Newton County authorities reported receiving a call from a missing juvenile and the phone showed to be somewhere on North Pine Street. An officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the juvenile.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose outside Maple Esplanade and jumping on people visiting residents. An officer took the animals to the city pound. Two days later, a male subject called to report he thought the dogs picked up belonged to him. Information left for Animal Control.
2:31 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found on West Stephenson. Information noted in case someone went in looking for it.
3:05 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Kum & Go. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
3:20 p.m. – A caller reported a pickup parked in the middle of Union Road with a male subject standing in the bed and a female subject sitting in the bed. He said he asked if everything was OK and the male said yes, but the female was shaking her head no. The caller said the subjects then went to the Family Budget Inn. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she and her boyfriend had been arguing but everything was fine at the time.
7 p.m. – A reckless driver with Missouri tags was reported turning onto South Walnut from Main Street. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle after checking the area.
8:35 p.m. – An officer out at Walmart issued criminal trespass warnings to a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.
9:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from Walmart was back in the store. An officer arrested the man for criminal trespass with bond set at $390, as well as on a Boone County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,045 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. Another male subject at the store was taken to Alpena to be turned over to Eureka Springs Police on an arrest warrant from that jurisdiction.
