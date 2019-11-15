2:36 a.m. – A male subject reported a vehicle stolen from an address on South Ash. A formal complaint was filed and officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
3:06 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband had been acting erratically at their residence on West Newman and had closed a door on her. She said she stuck her hand through glass on the door and cut her own hand. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. In addition, the 33-year-old called was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but she was released on a signature bond and taken to NARMC for treatment.
8:30 a.m. – An officer went to the Sebastian County Jail to transport a 24-year-old male inmate back to the HPD.
10:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking on the driver of a vehicle on the Younes Shopping Center parking lot, but he later said everything was fine.
10:53 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 48-year-old male inmate with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on public intoxication. He remained incarcerated.
11:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
4:19 p.m. – A woman called to report she had a cook stove for sale and a male subject agreed to buy it. She said he went to pick it up and left without paying for it. An officer made contact with the subject, who said it had been a misunderstanding regarding the price and that he would return it to the caller.
4:20 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject went to his residence stating she had been in a physical altercation with her husband at an address on West Holt. Officers arrested a 48-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $3,130. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Sherman. An officer said the suspect party refused to answer the door and the other party declined any kind of charges.
5:19 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Central and Walnut.
5:09 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile son didn’t return home from school and she thought he was missing. An officer went to the address and said the boy had returned home. He had been with another family member and failed to communicate his after-school plans to his mother.
5:23 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Peach Street. Information left for Animal Control.
5:35 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on West Holt, but an officer said the subject in question didn’t remember making any kind of threatening comments and didn’t want to hurt herself.
7:27 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Pope County reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. They reported the vehicle was towed and the 50-year-old man driving was arrested.
7:17 p.m. – An employee at Tractor Supply reported a female subject shoplifting clothing, but she hadn’t left the store at the time. An officer arrested the 47-year-old woman for theft of property and possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $1,445 bond.
