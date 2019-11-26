12:24 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
9:30 a.m. – A female subject called to report finding a dog at The Links. Animal Control was notified.
11 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 48-year-old man on a Baxter County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later released to a Baxter County deputy.
11:05 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Main Street Merchandise Outlet.
11:07 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal abuse. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:25 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without authorization, possibly by a 29-year-old man. Officers were notified.
11:58 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet, possibly at Walmart, over the previous weekend. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:02 p.m. – A caller reported two juvenile males possibly causing damage to the pavilion at Baker Prairie. An officer said the boys were gone when he arrived and he found no damage anyway.
12:12 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Rock Springs Road near Casey’s General Store.
12:50 p.m. – A Street Department worker reported finding several syringes on North Spring Road. An officer properly disposed of the items.
12:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old man for driving on a suspended license and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver with bond set at $10,000, as well as on a hold for Bentonville Police. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:46 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 35-year-old woman for obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,070 cash only. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
1:59 p.m. – An officer on patrol was approached by a male subject stating he was leaving a four-wheeler outside Gage’s Powersports because the business was closed that day and he didn’t want to come back to town the following day. The officer advised him of the potential consequences of leaving the ATV unattended, but extra patrol was issued as well.
2:30 p.m. – A caller reported a woman and her disabled son were involved in an altercation outside Vine Court Square and the son appeared to be trying to walk out into traffic. An officer said the 35-year-old man didn’t seem to be suicidal and agreed to leave with his mother.
2:42 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 500 block of South Main.
3:14 p.m. – A landlord called to talk to an officer about a tenant moving out and leaving a dog behind. An officer explained her options.
2:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked outside an address on Industrial Park Road. An officer said the 24-year-old man was waiting for someone to get off work and fell asleep, but was otherwise fine.
5:09 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog bit her granddaughter at Minnie Harris Park. She said she would be taking the girl to the emergency room because the skin was broken. An officer went to the hospital, but the subjects weren’t present. He also checked the woman’s last known address, but no one was there, and he didn’t locate the dog either.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver turning on Industrial Park Road from Highway 397. Officers were notified.
6:37 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported staff at NARMC notified them of a dog bite that occurred inside the city limits. An officer went to the hospital and spoke to the victim, who said it was his own dog that bit him.
8:06 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:07 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found outside Little Caesar’s. An officer made contact with the owner and he agreed to retrieve it later.
9:11 p.m. – A possibly suicidal female subject was reported at an address on North Cherry. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had been upset earlier in the day, but not suicidal.
