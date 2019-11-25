12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a couple had been arguing at NARMC and a female subject took off walking on foot. The caller said she was intoxicated and wearing a red hoodie. An officer located the 19-year-old female nearby and took her back to the hospital for treatment.
12:53 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was possibly suicidal and had left their residence on foot. An officer located the man, who said he intended to sleep in a vehicle for the night, but he agreed to go to NARMC for evaluation and potential treatment.
5:51 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a vehicle had been parked near the fountain and partially on the sidewalk all night. An officer checked the vehicle and later said hospital staff was having the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. A wrecker service called about two hours later asking that it be noted they had towed the car.
9:35 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a flatbed trailer reported stolen from a location in Western Grove that morning. They said the trailer was loaded with stolen property and one of the tires was flat. Officers were notified.
10:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report he received a Facebook message from a male subject he didn’t know, but was threatening him. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol of his residence because the subject apparently had obtained his address.
2:08 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about theft of property. A formal complaint was filed.
3:36 p.m. – A woman called to report four dogs had been running loose on South Oak that day and were trying to get into a chicken coop. An officer didn’t locate the dogs after checking the area, so the information was left for Animal Control.
4:32 p.m. – A caller reported finding a home-made device used to smoke controlled substances at Main and Union Road. An officer properly disposed of the item.
5:15 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his mother. He said she recently had surgery and was drinking alcohol while taking pain medication. An officer explained options for a medical power of attorney.
5:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who appeared to be homeless and had facial injuries was hanging around Ramsey Motors. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $625, as well as on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,489 cash only. He also showed a possible arrested warrant out of Newton County, so he was transported to the county line and released to a Newton County deputy.
7:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report her cell phone stolen from a shopping cart at Walmart. She had a phone tracking app and had located it in an aisle on the parking lot. An officer said the phone had been turned into customer service at the business.
9:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an 18-wheeler parked at the old Bear State Bank building at Vine street and the Bypass. He later said the driver had run out of drive time and would be parked there overnight.
9:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report a friend’s husband was creating a disturbance at their residence because she was video chatting with the caller. An officer said the parties agreed to separate for the night.
10:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been hit by another unknown vehicle while parked outside Walmart. An officer said video surveillance footage was reviewed and it didn’t show any parking lot wreck involving the caller’s vehicle.
10:31 p.m. – A caller reported what sounded like a pack of coyotes in the area of North Industrial Park Road. Information left for Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.