12:24 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had borrowed her motorcycle and brought it back wrecked. She said there was a Go Pro on the helmet and it recorded the entire incident. An officer advised her to download the video for review.
12:44 a.m. – A caller reported a possible physical disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the man and woman in the apartment, but they said it had been verbal only. The woman said she had suffered an injury recently, but not from the fight. The officer said the subjects agreed to separate for the night anyway and the woman’s brother was going to pick her up.
1:13 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been talking to a female friend on the phone and could hear the friend’s boyfriend threatening her in the background. An officer spoke to the other parties, but they said there had been no physical disturbance.
2:15 a.m. – A caller reported a possible drug overdose at an address on North Maple. An officer said a female subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
2:22 a.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported a male subject went in the store and said he needed the police. An officer said the subject wanted to talk about someone following him around town. The officer took the subject to NARMC because he said he needed help with his thoughts.
3:46 a.m. – An employee at Vantage Point requested an officer make contact with a man at an address on South Clifford to have him contact them about his daughter. An officer said no one answered the door at the residence.
8:23 a.m. – A 48-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,469.81 cash only. She remained incarcerated.
8:29 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
8:37 a.m. – A man called to report gunshots or fireworks in the area above Dollar General downtown. An officer spoke to some subjects in the area, but they said they didn’t hear anything.
11:21 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on North 1st Street who had hurt herself the previous night and refused to go for medical treatment. The officer said the subject was fine.
12:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Highway 43 from Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
12:36 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order. Information given.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported an open door on a residence on North Robinson, but no one would answer when he yelled outside. An officer said no one was at the residence and he secured it as well as possible, but extra patrol was also requested. Officers were notified.
1:29 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her personal information and that of her deceased husband to file a false tax statement. A formal complaint was filed for identity theft.
3:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
4:24 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dog got loose and tried to bite her and her child. An officer said the neighbor put the dog away and said it would never happen again.
4:28 p.m. – A man called to report finding a bicycle in the bushes on West South Avenue. An officer took the bike to the HPD for safekeeping.
4:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported near Claridge on Highway 65 South.
5:46 p.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on West Prospect. An officer said a female subject was upset because her dog got loose, but the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
6:08 p.m. – A male subject called to report finding a canister in a shopping cart outside Walmart and he didn’t want to touch it for fear in might be flammable. An officer properly disposed of the item.
6:10 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Pine. Information left for Animal Control.
6:48 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject requested a ride to an address on East Washington, then he refused to leave after that request was denied. An officer took the man to the requested location.
7:50 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on North Kimes and it was making her dogs bark. An officer said he couldn’t catch the dog, so the caller agreed to put her dogs inside for the night.
8:04 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
9:12 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his wife threatening him. An officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to separate for the night.
10:10 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a fight that occurred between three juveniles at the football game that night.
