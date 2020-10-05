7:25 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver who was acting “sketchy” with a hood covering his face southbound on Highway 65 from Wendy’s. Officers were notified.
8:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out on South Cherry talking to a resident about inoperable vehicles on the property. He said he would have the vehicles moved or repaired and licensed as soon as possible.
9:04 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
9:31 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
9:53 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be escorting about 20 Corvettes from Stephenson Avenue to Highway 7 South for a cruise. Assist completed.
11:48 a.m. – A woman called to report an adult relative was creating a disturbance. EMS was also notified, but the 24-year-old woman didn’t appear to be a danger to herself or others, so the caller was advised she would have to take the woman to the hospital.
1:44 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Walmart earlier that day. She said she gave the other driver her insurance information, but he left the scene without reciprocating. A formal complaint was filed for a parking lot wreck.
1:53 p.m. – An officer out at an address on East Prospect arrested a 37-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation with bond set at $6,282. She was later released on a signature bond.
3:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
3:30 p.m. – An employee at North Arkansas College South Campus reported a raccoon acting strangely on the property. She was advised to contact campus police.
4:10 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walgreen’s. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with someone sleeping under the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. The 61-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication and given a formal warning about camping inside the city limits.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported an older man and woman fighting outside an address on Sherman. The caller said the man also had a big stick. An officer responded, but said the disturbance had been verbal only.
4:50 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
5:09 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle with Tennessee plates drove onto the yard of a residence on Redman, got out carrying a large knife and began yelling and cursing, then left westbound on Industrial Park Road. Officers didn’t locate the vehicle, but they said they would be watching for it the rest of the night.
5:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband left a doll house on her car while she was at work. A formal complaint was filed for harassment.
6:47 p.m. – A caller reported a flat-bed trailer abandoned on Cardinal Street. An officer said the trailer belonged to a painting crew working in the area, and the homeowner agreed to turn the trailer around so taillights would be facing oncoming traffic.
7:21 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle turned onto Wilson Springs Road and appeared to be disoriented. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area, so other officers were advised to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
7:32 p.m. – An employee at Wendy’s called to report someone in a pickup had been on the parking lot for about four hours and the driver moved it often. An officer said the driver was trying to use available WiFi to order a part for the truck.
7:41 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report a woman cursed at her for not giving her money at Walmart Drive and Highway 65. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:09 a.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler around her residence on Mimosa. An officer checked the area, but he didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
8:19 p.m. – A caller reported a dog had been running loose on South Main for a couple of days. An officer returned the dog to the owner.
9:28 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on North Liberty. An officer said a man and woman in the vehicle had gotten into an argument, then the man left on foot with the keys. The officer said he would make contact with the man.
10:01 p.m. – A man called to report a woman harassing him at his residence on East Prospect. An officer said the caller was intoxicated and advised he would have to evict the woman if he wanted her gone because she lived there, too. He called back about an hour later with the same complaint and he was given the same explanation.
10:47 p.m. – An employee with Eagle Security requested an officer at Gage’s Power Sports due to open doors. An officer said a company employee was on scene securing the doors.
11 p.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance coming from an address on South Ash. An officer said the occupants agreed to be more quiet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.