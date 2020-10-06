1:49 a.m. – Stone County (Missouri) authorities requested officers watch for a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway and possibly last seen in the Harrison Area. Officers were notified.
3:22 a.m. – A caller reported a water leak outside the Bank OZK north branch. An officer checked the area and said water sprinklers were operating, but there was no water leak.
8:27 a.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. He was referred to the attorney general.
10:10 a.m. – A male subject called to report a forklift hit his vehicle while unloading material at TRG. He was advised that it was a civil matter because it was on private property.
11:47 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside Murphy USA. An officer said it had been verbal only, but the 27-year-old woman was advised of an active arrest warrant out of Washington County.
12:09 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer make contact with a man in a vehicle on Cottonwood Road who suffered from dementia and shouldn’t be driving. Assist completed.
12:13 p.m. – A man called to report some oriental subjects in his residence who were unwanted and refusing to leave. An officer said no one else was in the residence.
1:04 p.m. – An employee at Harrison Retirement Center reported money missing from a resident’s account. An officer left a statement form for the man to complete because he wasn’t on scene at the time.
1:22 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Primos Mexican Restaurant.
2:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old woman for forgery and theft by receiving with bond set at $7,500. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
3:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
4:01 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he witnessed two male subjects using slingshots and rocks near the park. He also said he saw someone taking pictures in front of the HPD about a week earlier and he thought they made have been recording officers as they were leaving. Information noted.
4:52 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject carrying a duffel bag was spinning in circles in the turn lane on Highway 65 in front of the Ranch House Plaza. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:36 p.m. – A man called to report someone stole a laptop computer from the porch of his residence the previous night. He said he would take the serial number to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
5:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported speeding and brake checking other drivers while southbound on Highway 65 near Salmon Lane. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified.
6:36 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway from Yellville. Officers were notified.
7:58 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. The information was left for Animal Control, but he called about an hour later to report the dog returned home.
8:08 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 56-year-old man in a vehicle parked at the Sports Complex.
8:51 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious pickup with a trailer parked outside Wood Motor Company. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
10:12 p.m. – A caller reported the odor of natural gas in the area of Bower and Maple. An officer checked the area, but noted only the faint smell of a wood fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.