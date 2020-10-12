2:38 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on East Fick due to not being able to contact her. An officer said the subject was fine.
7:30 a.m. – A detective advised he’d be out with officers from the attorney general’s office executing a search warrant at an address on Meadowhaven.
9:21 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his ride leaving him at Walmart. He was advised of his options.
9:28 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment benefits. He was referred to the attorney general.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on South Clifford. Animal Control was notified.
9:44 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled in the turn lane of Highway 65 in front of Neighbor’s Mill. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
10:07 a.m. – The unattended death of an 85-year-old woman was reported at an address on Cypress.
10:12 a.m. – A caller reported several calves loose on Peach Street. The owner was notified.
10:34 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. About an hour later, another male subject reported the same. Both were referred to the attorney general.
12:25 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer regarding a neighbor complaining about a delivery driver going through the neighbor’s yard to install a portable building. An officer spoke to the parties and they agreed to let the driver do his job and be on his way.
12:29 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid.
12:39 p.m. – An employee at Pippin Wholesale reported a man and woman walking along Dry Jordan on private property. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they were just taking a break from walking by the creek.
1:14 p.m. – A caller reported a scam and an officer filed a formal complaint.
2:14 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Arby’s. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:18 p.m. – An employee at ALDI reported a stray dog wandered into the store. Animal Control was notified.
2:35 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Union Road. An officer said EMS cleared the woman and she refused further medical attention.
2:50 p.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck with airbag deployment on Highway 65 in front of Hobby Lobby.
3 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:12 p.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to break into her residence while she was at work, damaging the door frame. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing two female subjects, one of whom was carrying a bat, approach a male subject on a motorcycle near Harrison Preschool. An officer said the situation resolved itself.
3:29 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 32-year-old man with a Newton County warrant for failure to pay fines on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $650 cash only. He was later released with a new court date.
3:47 p.m. – A caller reported two puppies running loose on Lake Shore Drive. An officer caught both dogs and took them to the city pound.
4:01 p.m. – A male subject called to report threats and calls from a subject he reviewed badly on social media. An officer tried to return the call, but got no answer.
4:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Rock Springs Road.
4:27 p.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported a male subject stole a beer and left on foot. An officer arrested the 52-year-old man for theft of property and public intoxication with bond set at $1,070. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:35 p.m. – A caller reported two boys riding bicycles in the middle of Capps Road near the White Oak Station. An officer said they were gone when he checked the area.
4:35 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Spruce. The caller said he heard someone say, “Don’t point that at me,” so he thought a firearm might be involved. An officer spoke to one subject at the residence and determined it had been verbal only, but the 37-year-old man was served a Marion County warrant for failure to pay fines on DWI and released with a new court date.
5:10 p.m. – A man called to report another male subject threatened him at Bellefonte and left in a vehicle, but he followed the subject into Harrison. He was referred to the BCSO.
5:31 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects carrying bags were loitering behind Imperial Vending and yelling at people in the area. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
5:35 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving a voicemail from someone claiming to be from the HPD telling her she would be arrested if she didn’t stop harassing people. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
5:39 p.m. – A hit-and-run wreck involving a motorcycle and a car was reported on Highway 65 in front of Nopalito’s. An officer located the other driver and cited him for leaving the scene of an accident.
6:05 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles were spray painting property on Rock Springs Road. An officer said the juveniles were gone when he arrived, but information regarding some traffic signs that needed to be replaced was passed on to Public Works.
6:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report her parents’ furniture had been burned by a company treating the residence for pests. She was advised it was a civil matter.
6:51 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on South Locust. Information noted for future reference.
7:12 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sullivan Pharmacy.
8:03 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about changing the locks on the doors of her residence to keep her husband out. She was advised of her options.
8:37 p.m. – A caller reported several juveniles walking on Highway 43 near Highway 7 North. An officer said the subjects were just walking to the skating rink.
10:35 p.m. – Sharp County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations and second-degree forgery as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.