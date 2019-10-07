12:23 a.m. – A caller via 911 reported a male subject slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on North Lucille. An officer arrested the 29-year-old man for DWI, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended sentence and criminal use of a prohibited weapon with bond set at $5,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:25 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported finding what appeared to be a controlled substance. An officer properly disposed of the substance.
7:55 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
8:22 a.m. – A 42-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:27 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Pine near Entergy.
9:22 a.m. – A caller reported a trash bag in the middle of North Walnut. An officer cleared the roadway.
9:47 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver westbound in the eastbound lanes on Central Avenue. The caller said the vehicle was going very slow. A few minutes later, another caller reported the vehicle had been wrecked at Cherry and Central. An officer said the elderly woman driving had suffered a medical emergency and was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
10:21 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:07 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter walked away from their residence and was possibly suicidal. An officer spoke to the 23-year-old woman, who said she didn’t want to hurt herself. An officer took her back to her residence, but the woman called again about an hour later to report her daughter had taken an entire bottle of pills. An officer said she was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:51 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop reported the driver of the vehicle was suffering a medical emergency. The officer escorted the 55-year-old man to the hospital, but he was also advised of the potential consequences of such driving even under the circumstances.
12:09 p.m. – An employee at Quality Inn called to talk to an officer about disposing of personal property left at the motel by a subject who was arrested the previous night. The officer advised the caller to follow company policy.
1 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a reckless driver had tailgated her from Goblin Drive to The Links the previous day. Information noted for future reference.
1:13 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Stephenson and Maple.
1:14 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving a counterfeit $5 bill sometime that week. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
2:12 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject yelling inside a residence on South Sycamore. An officer said the woman was experiencing stomach pains.
2:37 p.m. – A 28-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $407. He was later released on a signature bond with a new court date after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
3:07 p.m. – A parking lot, hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Wendy’s. A formal complaint was filed.
3:42 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a subject trying to hire him to demolish a house the subject didn’t own. An officer took his statement.
4:05 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her vehicle was rear-ended at the north interchange about a half hour earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:59 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report losing her checkbook somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
5:02 p.m. – The unattended death of a 93-year-old man was reported at an address on North Spruce. The coroner’s office was also notified.
5:30 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone had kicked in the door of his residence on South Ash. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
7:54 p.m. – A caller reported tires flattened on a vehicle parked outside Western Sizzlin. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
10:23 p.m. – A 35-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $855 professional bond.
