12:15 a.m. – An officer out at NARMC arrested a 33-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,228.32 cash only, as well as on some other Carroll County warrants for failure to appear in court with various bond amounts. She was later taken to Alpena and released to a Carroll County deputy.
1:31 a.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 26-year-old man on an HPD warrant for DWI, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol and resisting arrest with bond set at $2,890 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:01 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a female subject screaming, possibly in the area of Autumn Run Trailer park. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious.
2:58 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on West Ridge. An officer spoke to the occupants of the residence, but the man was only angry that a neighbor called the police on him. He was advised to contact his landlord.
4:17 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject yelling profanity outside an address on North Maple and asking for people who didn’t live there. An officer spoke to the 52-year-old woman and she was later transported to her own residence.
6:32 a.m. – A woman called to report she saw two male subjects rummaging through her vehicle parked on West Wilson. She said she confronted them and they fled in a vehicle that she thought was parked nearby. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate the vehicle she described.
8:06 a.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been burglarized while parked on West Ridge overnight. A formal theft complaint was filed.
8:10 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found outside Hobby Lobby the previous night. An officer said he would try to locate the owner.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries involving an SUV and a motorcycle on West Wilson Avenue.
1:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Main in front of Hudson Tire and Battery.
1:53 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported Harrison Rescue was asking for an officer due to a female subject having a seizure inside Walmart under unknown circumstances. Assist completed.
2:36 p.m. – A man called to report someone had stolen some of his personal property from his residence. A formal theft complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
2:44 p.m. – A male subject called to report the water was brown at his residence on West Ridge. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
3:02 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old man on a Baxter County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The man was later taken to Yellville and released to a Baxter County deputy.
4:33 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Bunker Road approaching Highway 65. Officers were notified.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle backed up to the wood line on Inman Road near Maplewood Cemetery. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, but a 24-hour tow warning was left on it.
6:03 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible drug overdose at an address on West Central. An officer said a 30-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:17 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on West Bogle. An officer said the dog was returned to the owner and locked up.
7:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report she left some of her personal property at some else’s residence, but the other person was refusing to let her retrieve it. She was advised it was a civil matter.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on South Walnut. An officer spoke to the owner of the animals, who agreed to keep them restrained.
8:07 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a suspicious vehicle parked outside TRG.
8:20 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol on Brookhaven after he returned home and found a screen pried off of one of the windows in the residence.
8:22 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving several hang-up calls that appeared to originate from Rose Hill Cemetery and someone was crying during the last one. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the cemetery.
9:17 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was seen slapping his own children on the square a few weeks earlier. An officer explained that the complaint would have to come from a witness to the incident and not from a third party.
10:06 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was involved in a disturbance with his ex-wife at an address on South Ash. An officer said the subjects gave conflicting stories and agreed to separate for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.