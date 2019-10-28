12:29 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her estranged husband threatening her. She was advised of the proper steps to obtain a protection order.
5:34 a.m. – An employee at Natural State Towing reported someone in a pickup driving around on the business parking lot, then on the curb. An officer said the 63-year-old woman was living out of the vehicle and was advised she could stay there until someone went to pick her up or until regular business hours. The officer also confiscated her driver’s license.
9:27 a.m. – A caller reported finding what appeared to be illicit drugs on the parking lot outside Wabash. An officer took possession of the material.
11:24 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sullivan Pharmacy.
11:56 a.m. – An officer transported a female inmate from the Newton County Jail to the Boone County Jail.
12:24 p.m. – A 32-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $945 professional bond.
1:07 p.m. – A caller reported a tanker truck with a leak southbound on Highway 65. An officer followed the big rig to the south city limits, but it wasn’t leaking.
1:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Lake Shore Drive in front of T’s BBQ.
1:40 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog chased him into Eagle Heights Elementary School twice. Animal Control said the dog didn’t appear to be aggressive, but the owner was advised of the potential consequences should there be more complaints.
3:42 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at Maplewood Cemetery. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
4:51 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and no child safety restraint. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $745 professional bond.
5:50 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver eastbound on Capps Road from Batavia. Officers were notified.
6:49 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a dog standing in the middle of North Main Street near Pizza Hut. An officer said the subject was trying to cross the street, so he helped her.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of the street on Capps Road just west of the five-way stop. An officer located the subject, who said he had been running from a loose dog.
7:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
8:23 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reportedly stolen from Alpena. Officers were notified.
8:51 p.m. – A woman called to report she dropped her children off at their father’s residence and she thought she smelled marijuana coming from the residence. An officer checked on the children, but they were fine.
9:30 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked on the rear parking lot of Pizza Hut on North Main. An officer said it appeared someone was living out of the vehicle as it contained numerous personal items and a dog, which wasn’t in distress. No one was around the vehicle at the time.
