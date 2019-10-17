1:04 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle that had been parked and running outside Shoe Sensation. A 54-year-old woman was arrested for DWI (drugs), possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $3,640. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:54 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old male subject for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of instruments of crime and no driver’s license with bond set at $4,635. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:27 a.m. – A caller reported a main water line break on McElroy Drive. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:42 a.m. – A 26-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with HPD warrants for probation violation with bond set at $1,420 cash only and failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,101. He was released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee. He was also arrested on a Baxter County warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery and released after posting $720 professional bond.
10:35 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred while the vehicle was parked overnight on East Crandall. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:04 p.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on DWI, fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $2,120 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but a District Court clerk called the following morning to request the warrant be pulled from the system.
1:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man who was a sex offender and not yet registered was in Harrison. An officer took her statement and the information was noted for future reference.
1:49 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested an officer check on a female juvenile who was the victim in an abuse case and didn’t go to school that day. An officer went to the address given and said the girl was fine other than not being in school.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in vehicle windows outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
2:40 p.m. – A recovery service reported a subject was running from them in the vehicle they were trying to repossess. An officer spoke with the caller, who said they were able to get the vehicle to stop and they had in in their possession at the time.
2:53 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Meadowlane Circle. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the owner at the time, but he went back later that day and issued the owner a citation for dog at large based on a time-stamped photo.
3:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,240 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid.
3:32 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female subject being treated there for an animal bite. An officer said the subject reported she had accidentally stepped on her father’s dog’s tail and it bit her about three days earlier. She declined a formal complaint.
3:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Harrison Sign Company.
3:47 p.m. – North Little Rock Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 49-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $870. The warrant was confirmed valid, but before dispatch was able to make arrangements for incarceration in Pulaski County, the officer let the subject go. The warrant remained active.
4:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Union Road. An officer responded, but the female subject said she was fine and didn’t want any kind of medical treatment.
4:35 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported in front of Claridge on Highway 65 South.
5:11 p.m. – A man called to report he locked his keys and child in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. He said the vehicle had an anti-theft device that prevented him from breaking in. An officer notified a locksmith.
5:42 p.m. – A caller reported she was involved in a disturbance with her husband at an address on Highway 123 and he had pulled a gun on her. An officer said the caller later reported her husband had gotten out a gun, but didn’t point it at her and she declined any formal charges.
5:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Stephenson Avenue and South Spring Street.
6:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 43 and 7 South.
6:52 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with what appeared to be a road rage incident at Harness Street and Bunker Road. He later said it was just an 18-wheeler driver trying to turn around after making a wrong turn.
7:43 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report being harassed. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol at his residence and place of employment.
7:45 p.m. – A 34-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting. She was later released with a new court date.
9:59 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help NARMC make entry to a residence on East South Avenue where a man had fallen and couldn’t get to the door. Assist completed.
11:10 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report being threatened by her daughter. An officer said her complaint was mostly a civil matter and she was advised to let her daughter have her clothes.
