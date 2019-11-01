4:42 a.m. – A caller reported a hunting blind in the roadway at Biddle and Erie. An officer moved it off the street.
7:25 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD requesting a ride to Ozark Guidance. An officer spoke with the woman, who said she was exhausted and suffering frostbite. She was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment. About an hour later, a hospital employee called to report the woman was causing a disturbance and flipping people off in the emergency room. An officer located the subject walking on Bower Avenue and she allegedly said she wanted to blow up the hospital. The 52-year-old woman was arrested for terroristic threatening with bond set at $910 and taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:54 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North 3rd Street. Officers were notified.
8:15 a.m. – A 63-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:34 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside The Links. Information noted for future reference.
9:52 a.m. – A K-9 unit advised they’d be out at Valley Springs School. The officer later said the dog indicated on the vehicle, but nothing was found and the subject denied having anything in the vehicle.
11:33 a.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43. A formal complaint was filed and officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
12:47 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Thorpe. A formal complaint was filed.
2:03 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Salsa’s Grill. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:30 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Maple and Stephenson. Officers were notified.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported barricades placed on Main Street weren’t staying in place and people were trying to drive around them. An officer tied the barricades together.
3:39 p.m. – The unattended death of a 45-year-old woman was reported at an address on South Walnut. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
3:52 p.m. – A caller reported a large piece of furniture in the roadway on the Bypass. An officer said the highway was cleared.
5:30 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with an intoxicated male patient who fell at an address on East South Avenue. Assist completed.
8:02 p.m. – A caller reported a group of juveniles smoking at the skatepark. An officer said the juveniles weren’t smoking and it was the condensation of their breath in the cold air.
8:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 North in front of Jamie’s.
9:25 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. He later said the subjects were there to meet someone regarding a monster truck show.
11:16 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles throwing glass bottle on the parking lot outside North Arkansas College South Campus, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
