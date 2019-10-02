12:16 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man stating his wife hit him in the face at an address on South Walnut, then disconnected the call. An HPD dispatcher contacted the subject, who said he wanted to cancel police response. Officers went to the address and arrested the 38-year-old man for communicating a false alarm with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:46 a.m. – A female subject called to report she was trying to jump start her vehicle using another battery and wanted an officer to see if she was doing it properly. An officer said the woman called a tow truck.
2:48 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported the driver of an 18-wheeler hit the drive-thru speaker and left northbound on Main. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
3:25 a.m. – An officer out at NARMC reported a man had left his 11-year-old son at the hospital. DHS was also notified.
3:53 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend hit him at a residence on North Lucille and he hit her back, but her head was bleeding. An officer arrested the 25-year-old man for third-degree domestic Battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and his 25-year-old girlfriend was taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:17 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject leaning against a car parked near the stop sign at North Olive and the Bypass and a male subject inside the vehicle. The caller was concerned about the female’s welfare, but an officer said they were gone when he checked the area.
7:39 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported entering the north city limits on Highway 65 at a high rate of speed. Officers became involved in a high-speed pursuit of the vehicle, but it was ended when Boone County deputies forced the vehicle off the road in Valley Springs. The 33-year-old man driving was taken into custody.
7:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Cherry and Central.
8 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet in the city. Information noted in case it was turned in.
8:03 a.m. – A one-vehicle wreck was reported at the five-way stop at Maple and Capps Road. An officer seized the tag on the vehicle after the woman driving said the car had been stolen and that was the tag on it when it was returned. Arkansas Department of Transportation was notified of damage to a sign at the intersection.
9:18 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with airbag deployment was reported in the 500 block of South Main.
9:28 a.m. – A caller requested an officer unlock a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on South Main. Assist completed.
9:36 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on West Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
9:38 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a bag containing various items was stolen from her unsecured vehicle while it was parked outside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
1:05 p.m. – A parking lot, hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes due to minimal damage.
1:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
1:23 p.m. – A female subject called requesting a male subject be issued a criminal trespass warning for her residence. Information noted in case he was located.
1:25 p.m. – A caller reported problems with a neighbor’s dogs on West Newman. Animal Control was notified.
1:38 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject pawned some tools at a pawn shop in Lead Hill and the caller thought they might be stolen. Information noted for future reference.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a drug deal. Information passed on to detectives.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported a parking lot wreck outside an unnamed business on the Bypass. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:11 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of flying a flag from the back of a pickup. Information given.
2:17 p.m. – An officer transported a 41-year-old female inmate from the Taney County (Missouri) Jail to the Boone County Jail.
2:28 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two subjects who had shoplifted were back in the store. An officer spoke to the subjects, but didn’t locate any stolen property in their possession.
2:34 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Alberta. Animal Control was notified.
2:52 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report theft of property. A formal complaint was filed.
3:19 p.m. – An employee at Wendy’s called to ask an officer about options for someone ordering $50 worth of food, then going through the drive-thru lane and saying they couldn’t pay for it. Information given.
3:30 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles going in an old house on Speer Drive near Burls Way. An officer said the juveniles were issued criminal trespass warnings and they made arrangements for someone to pick them up.
4:12 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor harassing her and her children and threatening to unleash his dog on them. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who denied saying anything to the children. He was advised to leave the complainant alone and a note was left for Animal Control regarding the dog.
4:38 p.m. – An employee at Walmart reported having a male shoplifter detained. An officer cited the 17-year-old boy into juvenile court for theft of property and he was later released to a parent.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained child in a vehicle northbound on Main Street from the square. Officers were notified.
5:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Central.
5:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend was intoxicated and yelling at her at their residence. An officer spoke to both subjects and the woman agreed to leave for a little while.
6:09 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about an order of protection. He was advised to contact the court system to find out how he could get his personal property from a former residence. About an hour later, a woman called to report finding the door of her residence on North Industrial Park Road open when she returned home and she thought the original complainant might have broken in. A formal complaint was filed for breaking or entering.
9:14 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of an 18-wheeler hit a pole on the parking lot outside La Granja twice, then parked near Big Lots. An officer spoke to the driver, who voluntarily submitted to a breath test and wasn’t intoxicated. The officer said there was no damage to the pole or vehicle.
