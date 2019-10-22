1 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired tags and fictitious tags with bond set at $550. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD at the time, but he was released on bond later that morning.
3:43 a.m. – A man called to report he stopped at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 and he couldn’t get the clerk to wake up. An officer arrested the 23-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver with no bond amount shown, as well as on HPD and BCSO warrant for probation violation with total bond set at $3,252. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:53 a.m. – An officer outside Shaker Beverage Shoppe was approached by a female subject with questions about protection orders. Information given.
6:27 a.m. – Searcy Police requested officers watch for a 45-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic battery incident. Officers were notified.
7:22 a.m. – A caller reported a pickup in the Dry Jordan Creek near the low-water crossing on Vine Street. No one was in or around the vehicle and a wrecker service was notified, but an officer later said the vehicle was operational and was relocated to a nearby parking lot.
7:58 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported on the parking lot outside Harrison Middle School.
8:17 a.m. – A caller reported two stray puppies near the intersection of Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road. Animal Control was notified.
8:30 a.m. – A caller reported finding a puppy on Campus Drive during the storm that night. Animal Control was notified.
10:12 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about someone with a suspended license getting more tickets for the same offense. She was advised an individual would continue to be ticketed if breaking the law.
10:47 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported an unwanted male subject at the business. An officer issued the 48-year-old man criminal trespass warnings for all Dollar General stores in the city limits.
11:03 a.m. – A caller reported a stray puppy at an address on Sunflower Cove. Animal Control was notified.
12:18 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an unknown male subject who said he was involved in a hit-and-run wreck and followed the aggressor to the White Oak Station on the Bypass, then disconnected. An HPD dispatcher made contact with the caller, who said the only damage to his vehicle was to a mud flap and both parties had gone their separate ways.
12:38 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Bypass near Crandall Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
12:49 p.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:26 p.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a 36-year-old male inmate from Mansfield, Louisiana, to the HPD on a warrant.
1:32 p.m. – A woman called to report a loose dog followed her and another woman who were out for a walk on Sunset Lane and the dog appeared to be lost. Animal Control was notified.
3:35 p.m. – A female subject called to report a driver followed her from Lead Hill to Harrison, then they were involved in a verbal altercation after they stopped. She at first asked the information be noted, including the driver’s Illinois license plate number, but she went to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
3:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was at her residence on West Newman trying to make entry after she put his personal belongings on the porch of the residence and asked him to leave. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance regarding debit card issues, but the 24-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
3:45 p.m. – A woman called to report she had purchased a motor from an individual in Florida and hadn’t received it, although the money had been removed from her bank account. She stated she tried to file charges in Marion County and was told the prosecutor’s office wouldn’t pursue the matter, then Boone County authorities told her to contact the HPD because her bank was in the city. She was advised it was a civil issue and of the proper steps to take.
4:19 p.m. – A woman called to report her 10-year-old son failed to get off the school bus that day. An officer responded, but the boy had been at a neighbor’s house and returned home while he was on scene.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject talking to himself and wandering around near the intersection of Central and Pine. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:43 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Industrial Park Road and it appeared to be a service dog. Information left for Animal Control.
6:15 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects crawled through the window of a vacant house on South Walnut. An officer said the subjects were working on the house and everything was fine.
7:24 p.m. – A female employee at Cricket Wireless requested an officer walk her and her toddler son to her vehicle due to a customer becoming upset just before closing time and then sitting in a vehicle on the parking lot outside. Assist completed.
8:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $5,425 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated.
11:32 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside NARMC emergency room. Information noted for future reference.
11:34 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity at the Days Inn. Officers responded and a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of instruments of crime with bond set at $5,000, as well as on a Newton County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
11:49 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man on East Prospect stating he couldn’t help himself and needed a police officer. An officer went to the residence and said the man was highly intoxicated and denied calling 911.
