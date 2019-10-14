7:22 a.m. – A caller reported the stop sign missing at the intersection of Prospect and Rowland. An officer said the stop sign that was missing was at Prospect and Chestnut and the Arkansas Department of Transportation was notified.
7:54 a.m. – A woman called to report baby snakes on the screened in porch of her residence, but Animal Control determined they were large earthworms and were removed.
8:45 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog often running loose on Yorkshire and it chased him the previous day, almost causing him to wreck his bicycle. Animal Control was notified.
10:28 a.m. – A 69-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:31 a.m. – An employee at NARMC Thrift Store reported a female subject who had stolen merchandise from the loading dock of the business had returned. An officer issued the woman a warning for criminal trespass.
10:45 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose and damaging property on North Maple. Animal Control was notified.
11:11 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her vehicle had been hit by another vehicle somewhere in town, although she wasn’t sure where. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:37 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving a check written on a closed account. A formal complaint was filed for theft of services.
11:44 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported westbound on Capps Road from Maple Street. Officers were notified.
11:49 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Stone Bank. Officers were notified.
11:57 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on Shamrock to help with a possible suicide. Assist completed.
12:01 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting a citation for leaving the scene of an accident the previous night. Information passed on to the investigating officer.
12:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was notified the motorcycle he had reported stolen in Springfield, Missouri, had been seen at the Game Stop or the apartment complex behind it. An officer located the bike and Missouri authorities were notified.
12:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
12:34 p.m. – Officers were notified to watch for a vehicle northbound on Highway 65 from Searcy County driven by a man wanted on warrants out of Boone and Greene counties.
3:02 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report she had taken her vehicle to a mechanic for service and discovered $100 missing from it. Before an officer arrived on scene, she called again via 911 to report they had worked out the problem and an officer was no longer necessary.
3:16 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone was staying in her mother’s apartment without permission while she was in the hospital. An officer determined the male subject did have permission to be present.
3:44 p.m. – A female subject called to report a storage unit burglarized on Karen Street. An officer said the lock on the unit wasn’t secure and there was too little suspect information at the time for a formal complaint.
3:56 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report $250 stolen from her purse the previous night. A formal theft complaint was filed.
4:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on the square.
4:55 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. The officer said the children were released to the caller as ordered by the court.
5:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report a southbound reckless driver forced her vehicle off the road on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
5:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of the White Oak Station on the Bypass.
5:47 p.m. – An employee at Anstaff Bank called to report a male subject knocking on the business window and trying to get inside. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was shorted money and was trying to get the full amount he requested. He was advised to go to the bank during business hours.
6:12 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female subject being treated for a dog bite. An officer filed an informational report and the dog owner was told to keep the animal locked up for 10 days.
7:05 p.m. – An employee at Sonic on North Main reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
8:48 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside the hospital. Information noted for future reference.
9:35 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $635 professional bond.
10:47 p.m. – A 43-year-old woman was arrested at Walmart for theft of property. She was later released after posting $640 professional bond.
11 p.m. – A woman called to report someone knocked on the door of her residence on South Pine and she was afraid someone was trying to make entry into her house. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.