12:27 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle at Sonic on Highway 65 North. No further information was listed.
12:33 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had let a female subject move in his residence, then issued her a two-week notice to move out. However, she was refusing to leave his bed and was making false statements about him hitting her. An officer said the parties agreed to separate.
12:53 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle parked on a gravel road behind Maple Church Apartments. He said the vehicle appear to have been dumped and was empty.
1:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a vehicle with no headlights on North Maple. He said the vehicle was lost due to heavy fog and no headlights.
9:31 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an abandoned vehicle on Inman Road. The vehicle was removed from the property.
9:42 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had been scammed by phone and email by an agency identified as USCIS. He said he was instructed to buy debit cards and sent them to the scammer. He agreed to return later during normal business hours due to the scammers alleged to be a government entity.
11:06 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her son’s vehicle was stolen at Walmart about the time he was recently arrested. The 23-year-old man was incarcerated in the Boone County Jail at the time, but he filled out a statement form and a formal complaint was filed.
12:56 p.m. – An anonymous male subject went to the HPD to report there had been a lot of trash and graffiti at the skatepark. He said he cleaned it up, but he said there was usually more between Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings. Extra patrol was issued.
1:44 p.m. – A caller reported residents of an upper apartment on West Prospect were throwing things on a car parked below the balcony. An officer spoke to the parents of the suspects and they said they would take care of the problem.
1:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on the Bypass near Ben Eddings.
2:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a license plate stolen from one vehicle, then put on another. Officers were notified.
4:03 p.m. – A woman called to report her sister was being verbally abusive to their mother at an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
4:48 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving calls regarding horses loose near Kum & Go. An officer said the animals were put back in the pasture and the owner was notified.
6:28 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Alpena. Officers were notified of the vehicle description and the possible driver.
6:33 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported an unwanted male subject who had shoplifted in the past had returned to the store. An officer issued the 28-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass at the business.
7:24 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 near Walmart. Officers were notified.
7:40 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Berryville the previous morning, but the requested was canceled about an hour later after the boy was located.
7:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Dragon King.
11:02 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject creating a disturbance outside his residence on Jerry Avenue. An officer said the subject was allowed to gather some of his personal property from the residence and left the area.
