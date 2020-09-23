3:05 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver almost rear-ended his vehicle, then turned onto the parking lot at Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
8:05 a.m. – A woman called to report she had locked her keys and a toddler in a vehicle while she was getting gas. Assist completed.
8:40 a.m. – An officer went to the Green County Jail to transport a 38-year-old female inmate to the Carroll County Jail.
9:34 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
10:13 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Chestnut and aggravating kindergartners on the playground. An officer took the dog to the city pound.
10:58 a.m. – A male subject called to report his wallet lost or stolen. Information noted in case it was turned in or someone tried to use his identity.
12:17 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a zippered bag she found on Highway 392.
12:44 p.m. – A woman called to ask if any officers had picked up her dog. Animal Control was notified.
1:21 p.m. – A man called the HPD via 911, but disconnected before giving any information. Dispatch made contact with the man, who said he was calling because his wife was refusing to let him have his car keys. He was advised it was a civil matter.
1:36 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North entering the city limits. Officers were notified.
3:07 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported problems with a neighbor’s dog running loose and barking excessively. Information left for Animal Control.
3:26 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about an incident in which his juvenile daughter was located in a stolen vehicle. Information given.
3:44 p.m. – A woman called to report her 17-year-old daughter had run away from home again. A formal complaint was filed.
4:02 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help a deputy who was trying to calm down a disruptive female patient at NARMC. Assist completed.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported a do running loose on the old junior high parking lot. Information left for Animal Control.
4:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. Information noted for future reference and extra patrol was issued for her residence.
4:29 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance involving children at an address on North Cherry. An officer said there had been no disturbance, but the children were playing loudly.
4:41 p.m. – A Water Department employee reported a customer causing a disturbance in the drive-thru lane. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
5:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
6:12 p.m. – A man called to report there were people pointing guns at him from a wooded area behind an address on Senior Parkway. An officer said the report was unfounded and the caller was advised of the potential consequences of calling in false information.
6:39 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his father was intoxicated and grabbed the steering wheel of a vehicle the complainant was driving, almost causing a wreck. He was advised to call if his father continued creating a disturbance.
6:57 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a man walking along Highway 43 North and taking off his clothes. An officer transported the man to NARMC for evaluation and treatment because he refused to ride in an ambulance.
7:24 p.m. – A woman reported her husband hit her in the back of the head at their residence on Johnson Drive, so she locked him out of the house. Then, he and his brother returned and were trying to break in. An officer said the man was just trying to gather his belongings to leave and the disturbance was averted.
11:33 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main called to report a couple of subjects shoplifted items from the store. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived on scene and the property had been recovered. The officer did locate two male subjects who had been involved in the incident and he said a formal complaint would be filed pending victim cooperation. The officer also noted that there were two areas at Minnie Harris Park that were possibly being used as camping sites for homeless subjects.
