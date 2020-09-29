12:28 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her 17-year-old son because he wouldn’t answer her calls and she thought he was at his girlfriend’s residence. Minutes later, she called back stating that she had talked to the boy and everything was fine.
1:12 a.m. – A female subject called to report she ran her vehicle into someone’s residence on Meadowhaven Drive. A formal complaint was filed, but no arrest was noted.
2:16 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been fighting at an address on South Hickory, then the woman left in a vehicle with the man chasing it. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
8:27 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
8:27 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose on Speer Drive. The owner was notified.
8:29 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road.
9:05 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman with a stroller walking in the roadway near the north interchange. An officer said the subjects were off the road when he checked the area.
9:20 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an employee at Hoffman Motor Sports stating three vehicles had been stolen from the business. An officer said the vehicles were actually taken from businesses in Missouri, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to take.
10:54 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:01 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report an assault that occurred at Walmart. An information report was filed.
11:14 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been pacing back and forth between Magness Toyota and the Shell station before going into Salsa’s Grill. An officer spoke to a restaurant employee who said the man had been in the store, but he seemed fine.
11:50 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects playing extremely loud music in vehicles parked outside Shaker Beverage Shoppe. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
12:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her son went to her residence the previous Saturday even though she held a valid protection order against him. She was given a statement form to complete.
1:14 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
1:17 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained child in a vehicle southbound on Highway 7 North approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
3:24 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Oak due to speeding drivers. The caller also said officers could park in her driveway while on patrol if necessary. Officers were notified.
3:57 p.m. – A possible drug overdose was reported at an address on South Hickory. An officer said a male subject had taken the wrong medication and was being transported to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Union Road. An officer said a female subject was taken to NARMC for a panic attack.
4:49 p.m. – A caller reported someone revving the engine of a vehicle on Crestwood. An officer said the subject was working on the vehicle and that nothing criminal had occurred because it was 5 in the afternoon.
4:51 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on his elderly grandmother at an address on Village Inn Road. An officer said another relative was on scene when he arrived and the woman was fine.
5:12 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend took her car keys and all the paperwork from her vehicle while it was parked on South Ash. An officer explained the subject would have to go to civil court if they couldn’t agree on what belonged to who.
5:35 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence in Bellefonte. Information left for Animal Control.
6:03 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside an address on Bunker Road. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
6:55 p.m. – A caller reported possible neglect or abuse of a dog at an address on North Pine. Information left for Animal Control.
7:16 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. An officer later located the vehicle outside a nearby business, but it was unoccupied.
9:24 p.m. – Searcy County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without permission. They said the owner didn’t want to press charges, but just wanted the vehicle back. Officers were notified.
9:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought her brother let the air out of the tires on her vehicle while she was doing laundry. Officers were notified.
10:01 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and his wife had been walking at Minnie Harris Park when a group of middle-aged men started saying inappropriate things to them. Officers were notified.
10:04 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on South Oak. Officers were notified.
10:15 p.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint in an apartment at The Links. An officer said the occupants were having a get-together, but they agreed to keep the noise down.
