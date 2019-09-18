12:40 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported possible child endangerment at an address on West Prospect. An officer filed a formal report and DHS was notified.
5:45 a.m. – Montgomery County (Texas) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old woman for forgery with bond set at $5,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:28 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
7:57 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old man for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $380. Dispatch discovered the warrant had actually been recalled by the court about a month earlier.
8:13 a.m. – A caller reported a dog roaming loose on Industrial Park Road. Animal Control was notified, but the owner arrived and picked up the dog.
8:43 a.m. – A 72-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:20 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Spruce due to suspicious activity.
9:53 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a woman had been beating a child in the back yard at Sanctuary for about 10 minutes. An officer said there was no one in the yard and witnesses in the area said they hadn’t seen or heard anything.
11:41 a.m. – A woman called to report possible abuse of a child who had been in Harrison for child visitation. A formal complaint was filed.
11:44 a.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated and incoherent male subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
11:52 a.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a male subject walking on Industrial Park Road to his residence due to him overheating.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a woman in the bathroom at Minnie Harris Park was not doing well. An officer said the 58-year-old woman refused medical treatment and was notified she couldn’t sleep in the bathroom.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on East Rogers. An officer said the woman denied having suicidal thoughts and declined medical attention.
1:28 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his sister was abusing their mother. He was advised of the proper eviction process and the steps for an involuntary commitment.
4 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about theft of a couple of automotive batteries. He really just wanted to know if it would be worth his time to follow all the procedures and an officer said he would be glad to file a formal complaint if the caller wished.
4:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole medication from her residence the previous Saturday, but she only noticed it that day. An officer gave her a statement form to complete if she wanted to file a formal complaint.
5:20 p.m. – A male subject called to report locating some property that belonged to a friend and had been reported stolen more than a year ago. He named a possible suspect, but he was advised to obtain more information if he wanted to file a formal complaint.
5:39 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on South Sycamore. Officers were notified.
5:45 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a woman screaming at a child in a vehicle outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer determined the woman had been yelling at her nephew because he wouldn’t get out of the car so she could do her grocery shopping. The officer arrested a 29-year-old woman on a Marion County warrant for possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
6:14 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving a message via Facebook that her personal information had been posted on a neo-Nazi website. An officer advised her the information was public, but he also explained steps she could take to have her information removed.
6:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Roberts.
7:48 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her daughter were riding bicycles at the skatepark and a group of juveniles were playing loud, provocative music. She said she felt she and her daughter shouldn’t have to listen to that while they were having fun. An officer advised her he could stop the music, but he couldn’t make the juveniles leave, at which time the caller disconnected. The officer drove through the area and advised the juveniles to keep their music PG.
8:13 p.m. – A caller reported a highly-intoxicated man parked his car on South Chestnut and walked to a residence looking for his ex-wife. An officer went to the location and spoke to the caller, who said he didn’t actually see the man park the car and assumed he had left it somewhere nearby. The officer didn’t locate the suspect in the area.
8:17 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing the driver of an 18-wheeler hauling cattle run a red light at Highway 65 and Forward Drive and continue southbound. An officer followed the vehicle to the south city limits, but noted no violations.
8:53 p.m. – An officer on patrol on Main Street near the Hotel Seville arrested a 44-year-old man on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:17 p.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on South Sycamore, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived on scene.
11:10 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running in the turn lane near McDonald’s on Main Street and creating a traffic hazard. An officer said the dog was gone when he checked the area.
