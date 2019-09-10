12:53 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Wright Steel due to a tank making noise behind the building. He said the noise stopped, so the information was noted for future reference.
12:54 a.m. – A caller reported some people in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on South Main were making fun of other customers and refusing to leave. An officer arrested a 31-year-old man on a Marion County warrant for failure to pay fines on driving while license suspended and failure to maintain control with bond set at $775. He was later released with a new court date per Marion County authorities.
12:59 a.m. – A male subject called to report his wife was being abusive to him and he wanted her removed from the residence on South Ash. An officer said the parties agreed to calm down and work out their differences.
7:28 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter had been hospitalized and the caller was getting strange messages from her, leading her to believe someone might be harassing the daughter. She was referred to the BCSO due to being outside the city limits.
10:42 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $5,565 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:07 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on Meadowhaven. Officers were notified, but the dog wasn’t located.
2:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone had stolen his wallet. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted and for extra patrol of his residence.
2:30 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject trying to get into a vehicle parked outside Woodland Heights Apartments. An officer spoke to the 26-year-old man and said he appeared to be fine.
2:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been parked in a disabled parking space at a restaurant north of Walmart when another woman was verbally abusive to her because she didn’t have a handicapped placard. An officer said the information would be noted until the complainant could identify the restaurant.
3:09 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about possible sexual assault. A formal complaint was filed.
3:55 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother was intoxicated and creating anxiety for the caller’s grandmother at an address on Mountain View Drive. While still on the phone with dispatch, the caller said her mother left with a sober driver and an officer was no longer needed.
5:05 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained child in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65 from the Newton County line. Officers were notified.
5:56 p.m. – A man called to report some teenagers in his residence, but he couldn’t find them. He said he could hear them messing with things in his kitchen. An officer confirmed that no one else was present and the caller was low on medication, which could be the cause of the incident.
6:46 p.m. – A caller reported a transformer on a pole behind Sanctuary exploded and was on fire. An officer said the fire was out and there was no need to firefighters. Entergy was also notified.
7:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two subjects, one riding an ATV, the other riding a dirt bike, on East Sherman. They were advised to remove the vehicles from the public street.
9:45 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a suspicious vehicle parked at Bower and Willow, but he said the driver had stopped to consume food he bought and would be on his way when done.
