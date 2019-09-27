12:51 a.m. – A caller requested an officer at the hospital to talk to a male subject about an assault that occurred the previous day. A formal complaint was filed.
1:29 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old female subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,310 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2:12 a.m. – Little Rock Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license, no seat belt and failure to present insurance with bond set at $1,200. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
7:23 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking in the middle of the street in front of Harness Boots and Shoes. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was OK.
8:55 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with the windshield broken out parked in front of a vacant house on North Lucille. An officer said the vehicle was parked on private property and the residence appeared to be secure.
9:49 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a car he was selling. The officer explained his options.
10:53 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Chestnut. Animal Control was notified.
11:29 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a male subject creating problems for admissions staff. An officer spoke to the 40-year-old man about his behavior.
12:21 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 near the south city limits. Information passed on to State Police and the BCSO.
1:10 p.m. – An officer at the Middle School cited a juvenile male subject for third-degree battery and insulting a teacher. He was later released to his mother.
1:38 p.m. – A woman called to report a woman showed up at her residence claiming that her sister beat her up. An officer determined it had been a verbal-only disturbance and the parties involved agreed to separate.
2:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject driving a pickup punched a man in a car in the face outside Spirit Store on North Main. An officer said both subjects were gone when he arrived.
3:36 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a football and tee he found at the park.
6:45 p.m. – A 56-year-old woman who was apprehended at the self-checkout at Walmart was arrested for shoplifting. She was later released after posting $660 bond.
7:05 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass outside a residence on North Pine. An officer arrested the 38-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:50 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious, barefoot male subject walking northbound in the southbound lane of traffic on Highway 65. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man and told him to stay off the roadway.
8:33 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking on the Bypass near Wood Motor Company and creating a traffic hazard. An officer told the subjects to stay off the roadway.
8:34 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Bogle Avenue. Officers were notified.
9:37 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver that almost ran the caller off the roadway on Capps Road. An officer stopped the vehicle and performed a field sobriety test on the 50-year-old woman with satisfactory results.
11:50 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a suspicious vehicle parked on Burls Way. A 24-hour tow warning was left on the vehicle.
