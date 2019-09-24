12:33 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity at the Days Inn. Officers responded and arrested a 33-year-old man for obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 36-year-old man was arrested on a Berryville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on no or expired driver’s license. He was later released after posting $435 bond.
6:52 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an illegally parked vehicle at the Fairgrounds. A wrecker service was called to tow the vehicle.
10:02 a.m. – A caller reported a possible physical disturbance in a guest room at Hampton Inn. An officer said the man and woman were going through a break up initiated by the woman and the man didn’t want her to leave. The man was advised he could face false imprisonment charges if he didn’t let the woman leave. The parties agreed to separate.
11:14 a.m. – A female subject called stating she had locked her keys inside her residence and didn’t have money for a locksmith. Assist completed.
12:22 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting an officer accompany him to a former residence so he could retrieve his personal property. He was advised police couldn’t perform a civil standby without a court order, but they did agree to issue extra patrol.
12:27 p.m. – A man called to report his sister drove by his residence and videotaped him and his granddaughter outside. He was advised of the proper steps to take for an order of protection. While on the phone with the officer, the man said his sister drove by again. An officer called the woman, who said she was at a store and the officer heard a cash register in the background. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone.
12:48 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject wandering around the Younes Center parking lot. An officer said the woman had forgotten she had been arrested the previous night and didn’t know where her car was. The officer said the woman was otherwise fine.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 65 North near Sonic. An officer said the driver declined a formal complaint or medical treatment. A wrecker service was notified to tow the vehicle.
2:28 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43. Officers were notified.
2:58 p.m. – A caller reported a dog with a collar and leash running loose on Capps Road. Information left for Animal Control.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported an open door at the old junior high. Officers cleared the building and found no one inside.
3:29 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a powder horn he made was stolen while he was at the Fairgrounds. A formal complaint was filed.
3:31 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a phone she found outside Harrison Glass.
3:47 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer remove her adult son from her residence because he was creating a disturbance. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and the woman was advised of the proper steps for an order of protection.
3:53 p.m. – NARMC requested help with a possible overdose at an address on Cottonwood Road. Assist completed.
5:35 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone had tried to steal his dog earlier that day. A formal complaint was filed.
5:40 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic battery case. Officers were notified.
5:53 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject standing in the foyer of the White Oak Station on Capps Road and staring at the ceiling. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
5:54 p.m. – A caller reported a woman beating a child in a bathroom at Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said the child was fine and the mother had just disciplined him for acting up.
6:03 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report minor, cosmetic damage to the building at an address on Industrial Park Road. Information logged for insurance purposes.
6:19 p.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-girlfriend was with her new boyfriend at Pioneer Ridge Apartments and he was refusing to let her leave. An officer said the call was unfounded.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject in a guest room at the Super 8 Motel. An officer said the subject packed his belongings and left the area.
6:35 p.m. – An officer initiating a traffic stop was informed the vehicle showed to be reported stolen out of Oklahoma. Two subjects were detained, but there was no record of any arrests.
11:35 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between several people outside a residence on Prestonwood. An officer responded and the subjects all agreed to go back inside.
