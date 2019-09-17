10:01 a.m. – A caller reported a dog regularly running loose on Rolling Meadows Drive. Animal Control was notified and a note was left for the owner to contact the HPD about the incident.
10:12 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose again on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
10:18 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with an intoxicated and irate patient at an address on North Industrial Park Road. Assist completed.
10:27 a.m. – A woman called to report her granddaughter, who had been listed as a runaway, returned home. Boone County authorities confirmed the girl was at the residence outside the city limits.
10:30 a.m. – A female subject called to report she wasn’t being allowed to retrieve her personal property from a former residence. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
10:35 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Willow. Animal Control was notified.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported finding a bag containing possible drug paraphernalia in the yard of a residence on North 3rd Street. An officer confirmed control substance in the bag and it was seized.
10:43 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle locked after she put her granddaughter in the car seat. Assist completed.
10:46 a.m. – A caller reported a dog barking incessantly outside a residence on Cottonwood Road and it was stressing her out. An officer spoke to the owner, who said she left the dog outside while going to the doctor. She said she would do better trying to keep it quiet.
11:02 a.m. – A 20-year-old female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for third-degree domestic battery. She was later released after posting $910 professional bond.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs left without food and water at an address on North Maple. Animal Control was notified.
12:27 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Maple. Animal Control was notified.
12:41 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile male with blood on his face running on Hill Avenue. The caller said the boy stated he was trying to get away from someone throwing things at him. An officer responded, but he didn’t encounter any potential victims of a disturbance.
1:11 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulling onto the parking lot at Casey’s on South Main. An officer spoke to the driver, who said he would be more careful.
1:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject went in Sam Alexander Pharmacy and made suspicious remarks. An officer said the subject was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
1:42 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had paid for some tools, but had lost the receipt. He said he then started receiving bills from the company for the tools. He was advised it was a civil matter.
1:56 p.m. – A 21-year-old male subject went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:59 p.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
2:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Ace Hardware.
2:46 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle with Missouri tags driven by a possibly armed subject wanted for domestic battery. Officers were notified, but Boone County called back later to report the subject was in custody.
3:41 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a highly-intoxicated male subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
3:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject walking on East Stephenson Avenue. An officer said the subject’s mother picked him up and he was fine at the time.
4:20 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile son broke the windshield of her vehicle and fled on foot from the residence on South Oak. An officer later cited the 17-year-old boy into juvenile court for criminal mischief and fleeing on foot. He was released to his mother.
4:29 p.m. – A woman called to report her granddaughter didn’t return home after school. She was taken to school that morning, where her probation officer put an ankle monitor on the girl. Boone County authorities located the girl at a residence outside the city and she was returned to the caller’s residence.
4:51 p.m. – A man called to report an attempted break-in at his residence on Prestonwood. A formal complaint was filed.
5:29 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Washington. Information left for Animal Control.
6:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a cell phone in a black case he found on Highway 7 South. He was referred to the BCSO to turn it in because he found it outside the city.
6:47 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway and possibly in the company of a 17-year-old girl. Officers were notified.
7:15 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at an address on Hummingbird Lane. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
7:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Stephenson Avenue west of South Pine.
7:20 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a hang-up call from an address on Ruff Lane. An officer said nothing appeared to be disturbed at the residence and no one was home at the time he arrived.
8:01 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Willow due to an attempted break-in of a residence.
9:44 p.m. – A male subject called to report he accidentally ran his vehicle off Airport Road and hit a utility pole. A formal report was filed.
9:55 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked and running on Church Park Drive for an extended period of time. An officer spoke to the 63-year-old woman in the vehicle who said her house had been condemned and she was sleeping in her vehicle until she could find another place to live. She agreed to go elsewhere.
10:07 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 54-year-old man charging him as a habitual offender with possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on 21-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,490 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.