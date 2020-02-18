BERGMAN — It’s a talented field in the 3A-1East District Tournament and the pool of teams narrowed down on Monday in the opening round at Bergman High School.
Senior girls action began and ended the night sandwiching the lone senior boys game of the night.
Rose Bud’s senior girls pulled away in the opener for a 57-21 win to end Green Forest’s season.
Clinton claimed victory in the boys matchup against Green Forest, 60-37.
The nightcap featured the host team Bergman winning a close contest over Marshall by a 49-42 score.
Senior Girls
Rose Bud 57, Green Forest 21
A pair of big runs in the second and third quarter pushed the Lady Ramblers to a 57-21 opening round win over Green Forest.
Skylar Howerton earned the first Lady Tiger assist of the night with a pass to Kiara Taylor for a basket to get Green Forest on the scoreboard.
Kendall Demeyer drained a trey after a Howerton steal for the final bucket for the Lady Tigers in the first quarter.
Green Forest began the second with a 12-5 deficit and struggled to put points on the board.
Maddie Youngblood hit an early free throw for the Lady Tigers and Rose Bud went on a 14-0 run before Samantha Delavin was able to score on a drive to the basket.
Green Forest trailed by a 30-8 mark at halftime.
The third period featured the Lady Tigers opening with an 8-2 run sparked by five straight points from Howerton with a jumper and then an and-one possession. Youngblood then sank a trey from the top of the key to make it a 32-16 ballgame.
The Lady Ramblers went right back to work on the offensive with a 15-0 run to end the third period, leading 47-16.
The clock ran the entire fourth period and Green Forest added five points behind a 3 from Youngblood and a free throw from both Howerton and Kimberly Lozano.
Rose Bud scored 10 points in the final 8 minutes to take the win.
Youngblood finished with seven points for Green Forest. Howerton added six, Demeyer three, Taylor and Delavin two apiece and Lozano one.
Rose Bud will play the winner of Valley Springs and Clinton on Friday at 7 p.m.
Bergman 49, Marshall 42
The final game of the night featured a comeback that fell short as Bergman held on for a 49-42 win over Marshall.
Bergman held a double-digit 41-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Marshall then went on a 10-0 run beginning with five early points from Kristan Hargrove and then a bucket by Madison Myatt before Jaylin Pruitt drained a triple from the right corner to narrow the margin with Bergman leading, 42-39.
Mahkynlee Baker then hit a free throw for the Lady Panthers before Emma Graddy pulled down a rebound on the defensive side of the floor and kicked the ball ahead to Courtney Menke for an easy layup.
Marshall responded with an inbound play where Hargrove assisted to Caitlynn Bammel for a 3 in the right corner to get Marshall closer, trailing 44-42.
With 1:54 remaining, it proved to be the final basket for the Lady Bobcats.
Menke added another bucket on an assist from Edwards and Bergman scored the next three points of the game at the foul line with Graddy, Menke and Maddie Holt each contributing a charity shot.
Bergman opened the game with five quick points from Kessa Willis and then a putback from Karsen Edwards to total seven first-quarter points.
Marshall had seven of its own with a 3 by Sarah Hale, a layup from Brooklyn Kelley and two freebies by Hargrove.
Bergman took a 10-point lead at halftime, 28-18, after a 14-0 run in the middle of the second. Menke tallied eight points including a pair of long 3-pointers while Edwards knocked down three buckets in the paint.
Bergman outscored Marshall by a 13-11 score in the third period led by another pair of 3s from Menke and seven from Holt.
Menke’s 19 points led Bergman in the win. Holt added 11 points, Edwards eight, Willis six, Baker and Madeline Moon two apiece and Emma Graddy one.
Hargrove scored 11 points for the Lady Bobcats. Isabelle Horton added eight, Jaylin Pruitt and Caitlynn Bammel six each, Hale five and Madison Myatt, GleeAnna Housley and Lauren Boyd two apiece.
Bergman advances to play Mountain View in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m.
Senior Boys
Clinton 60, Green Forest 37
The Yellow Jackets took over on the scoreboard in the second half and defeated Green Forest by a 60-37 score in the opening round.
Despite Clinton beginning to warm up from behind the 3-point line early in the ballgame, Green Forest stayed aggressive.
Daniel McDonald and Coby Rincon each hit a pair of baskets in the post for the Tigers and Jordan McLoud scored at the rim midway through the first. Will Chaney added the final two baskets for Green Forest with transition layups and the Tigers trailed by a 15-14 score entering the second frame.
Points were scarce in the second period as both teams combined for 3-of-10 shooting at the foul line.
Clinton started the second by scoring the first five points before Chaney scored on an assist from Reiley Gordon.
McLoud added the final Tigers score before halftime and Clinton took a 24-19 lead into halftime.
Clinton’s press in the second half slowed down Green Forest as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Tigers by a 17-11 score.
Green Forest trailed by a 41-30 score entering the fourth period and were limited to seven points. McLoud hit a pair of shots in the paint while Adrian Serna sank a pair of free throws and Chaney scored one point.
Clinton racked up 19 points in the final 8 minutes and pulled away for the 60-37 win.
McLoud led the Tigers with 11 points. Chaney added 10, McDonald eight, Rincon six and Serna two.
Clinton will play the winner of the Bergman and Rose Bud contest on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
