VILONIA — Harrison’s ninth grade football team was back in action on Thursday night.
Lining up against Vilonia, Harrison rolled to an easy 41-0 win over the Junior Eagles.
“Our freshmen rolled again,” said Harrison coach Steve Ary. “The defense tossed their third straight shutout and the offense was very balanced.”
The Junior Goblins picked up 325 yards of offense.
Phoenix Whitney had eight rushes for Harrison and 111 yards. He had two touchdown runs including a 69-yard bolt.
Harrison led 13-0 after the first period and moved that lead to 28-0 at intermission.
Beck Jones had six rushes for 88 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown run was 46 yards.
Alex Mills had two carries for 10 yards and Matt Jones, three carries for 8 yards.
Jones was 5-of-6 passing for 75 yards. He had one touchdown pass to Lucas Dean for 25 yards.
Mason Ketterman was 1-for-1 for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Dean had three catches for 40 yards. Hunter Boernson, Mills and Talon Stephens had one catch each for 33-, 32- and 3-yards respectively.
Boernson’s catch was for a touchdown.
Beck Jones was 3-of-5 on point after attempts. Jones also hit Tristan Thompson for a two-point conversion.
Mills led the defensive charge. He had eight tackles and a sack.
Wallace Crowley, Whitney and Dean had three tackles each. Dean and Crowley had a tackle for a loss each.
Matt Jones and Abe Estes had a sack apiece for Harrison.
“Our Goblins are very physical and will be at home next week verses Fort Smith Kimmons,” said the coach. “These guys are fun to watch.”
Fort Smith Kimmons will be the first conference opponent for Harrison. The Junior Goblins are members of the River Valley Conference which includes: Alma, Fort Smith Chaffin, Fort Smith Darby, Fort Smith Kimmons, Fort Smith Ramsey, Greenwood and Van Buren.
