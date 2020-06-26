August 27, 2019 was the day that Jessi Combs had been waiting for.
It was her attempt to become the woman that had driven the fastest on land.
For those that are not familiar with Combs, she was involved in several car shows and was a car junky.
She was a co-host of a show called “The List” for six years. She was also in shows like “All Girls Garage,” “Mythbusters” and “Overhauling.”
I will be quit honest, I don’t watch car shows. I know how to put gas and oil in a car and on Tuesday I was very good at putting coolant in a car.
After that, my car knowledge is limited to the gas pedal — I am really good at that aspect — and braking. I can drive a clutch and turning the key on and off.
I am also very good at using the radio. I am a firm believer in Sirius Radio in the 70s, 80s and 90s as well as the 90s dance party. My grandsons think that I can play the DVD player very well, too.
That being said, I turn my car over to Ray White and let him take care of it.
However, Combs could make me quit channel surfing and learn some knowledge about cars.
She had a good backing of people behind her that was going to help her set a world record in speed.
The previous record for a female driven vehicle was 512.7 miles per hour.
Combs and team was set to break that record. She wanted to be the fastest woman ever.
The August day rolled around and her team was ready to break the record on a dry lake bed in Oregon.
Everything checked out great and the team was hoping to reach 600 miles per hour on the ride.
Combs got into her car and then hit my favorite pedal — the gas pedal.
Her car went blazing through the lake bed and dust was flying behind her. Her team was able to break the speed record as she clocked in at 522.8 mph.
The new record was set.
However, the new record came with a cost. While driving at warp speed, Combs’ front wheel probably hit something that created problems for the car.
Those problems led to Combs’ life ending in an Oregon deserted dry lake bed.
She left Earth with a new record that was officially handed down by Guinness World Records recently.
I don’t think a world record is worth my life. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind my free trip to Heaven, but I have three grandsons that need help in exploring the world and learning things that PP (my grandfather name) can teach them. Our lessons may not be mother approved, but they are fun.
If my grandsons want to set a world record, we will take a good long look at the record and make sure it is not one worth giving their life for.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
