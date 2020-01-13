MOUNTAIN VIEW — It was Bergman’s last trip to Mountain View in 3A-1East action.
Friday night, the Panthers made that trip a memorable one as Bergman left with a 51-37 win.
The Panthers had to turn the tide in the second half.
Bergman trailed, 19-16, at halftime.
Doubling its score in the third period, Bergman led, 32-29, entering the last period of the game.
In the fourth period, the Panthers got their offense rolling and scored 19 points.
Elijah Royce had a double double for Bergman. He had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Chance Carter added nine, Shelton Welsh and Asher Fultz seven each, A.J. Van Lear five, Camden Keymer three and Anthony Hodge two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.