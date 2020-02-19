PRAIRIE GROVE — Defense wins games.
Tuesday night, Berryville used defense to solidify a 4A-1 District Tournament victory.
Berryville held Gravette scoreless for 6:37 of the fourth period on the way to a 44-28 win.
The Bobcats led 31-23 after three periods.
Then Trent Hutchison hit back-to-back treys for the Bobcats to break the game wide open.
Hutchison's first trey came after a nifty pass from Scotland Lucas. His second trey came after Landon Chester hit him on the right wing.
Kade Davidson kept the Bobcat run moving with a layup in the paint. Lucas collected an offensive rebound and then scored to make it a 41-23 lead.
Gravette then scored on a three-point play that was answered by a three-point play from Leo Portolan .
Those were the last points for Berryville in the game.
Berryville's defense was the key to the win over the Lions. Berryville had a 14-12 lead after the first period.
However, the Bobcats held Gravette without a point in the second period.
The only problem was the Bobcats only managed three field goals.
Davidson, Chester and Lucas each scored to push the Bobcats ahead, 20-12.
Chester hit a trey in the middle of the third period to give the Bobcats their first double-digit lead of the game at 25-14 with 6:13 left in the third period.
Davidson added a free throw and a layup after taking a pass from Lucas. Each time the Lions scored to cut the lead to 10 points.
At the 3:20 mark of the third, the Lions pulled within single digits after completing a three-point play.
Lucas crashed the offensive boards hard and after collecting two rebounds, he finally knocked down the shot.
Chester ended the third period scoring with a free throw as no time showed on the clock.
Berryville played Farmington on Wednesday night for a trip to regionals.
Davidson and Chester led the team with 10 points each. Lucas added eight, Hutchison six, Weston Teague four and Portolan and Kelton Davidson three apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.