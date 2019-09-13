BERRYVILLE — Thursday’s golf match at the Carroll County Country Club featured six teams.
Only three schools had the required amount of players to complete a card. Of the three senior boys teams, Berryville claimed the top spot with a low-round of 281. Kingston was second with a 303 and Eureka rounded out the remaining spot with a 334.
Senior Boys
Berryville’s score of 281 was led by Nate Allen who took home medalist honors with a round of 81. D.J. Colbert shot a 95 for the Bobcats along with Brandon Robinson and Jack Dignan shooting a 105 each.
Kingston’s Avery Weaver led the Yellow Jackets with a 97. Levi Villines shot a 100, Peyton Hartness finished with a 106 and Zac Root carded a 115.
Wyatt Brewer was Marshall’s lone participant and he shot a 94 on the day.
Senior Girls
None of the senior girls schools were able to field a card of three or more players.
Katelyn Ross of Eureka Springs shot the low score of the day with an 89. Berryville’s Emma Hall shot a 115. Green Forest was led by Leah Evans who tallied a 129 and teammate Katie Farrar finished with a 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.