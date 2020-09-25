SPRINGDALE — It was the opening game of the 4A-1 football season for Berryville.
Friday night, the Bobcats traveled to Springdale to play highly-regarded Shiloh Christian. When the night was over Berryville fell to the Saints, 63-7.
With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 0-3 on the season. Shiloh Christian moves to 3-1. It was the first league game for both teams.
Berryville lost its second match of the season against West Fork. The Bobcats were quarantined and had to miss the competition on the second week.
Shiloh Christian jumped out to a 35-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats scored on an 83-yard pass play from J.D. Smith to Dominic Henry.
That play woke the Saints up.
With a score to start the second period, the Saints scored 28 points in the second quarter alone to take a halftime lead at 63-7.
The Saints scored to start the second with 11:35 left in the frame and then ended the quarter with a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the second frame
Berryville will be back in action on Friday. The Bobcats will host Gentry at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
