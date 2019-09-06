BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats are keeping their eyes on the playoffs.
Even though the conference race begins in three weeks, the building blocks for a successful season begin this week.
Berryville hosted West Fork at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats turned West Fork away with a 41-0 win.
The Bobcats used a solid first half to take control of the game. Berryville moved ahead 35-0 at intermission to keep the clock running in the second half.
Berryville managed one score in the last 24 minutes of play to complete the scoreboard movement.
With the win, the Bobcats move to 1-0 on the season while the Tigers fall to 0-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.