PRAIRIE GROVE — As the third place team from the east side of the 4A-1, the Berryville Bobcats were ready to make a name for themselves.
The Bobcats downed Farmington to pick up a regional berth and then defeated Shiloh Christian to move to the finals. The Bobcats met Pea Ridge in the championship game.
Pea Ridge earned a title by defeating the Bobcats, 68-56.
The Blackhawks, who are ranked No. 4 in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, jumped out to a big start and held Berryville at an arm’s length the rest of the game.
Six minutes into the first period, the Blackhawks held their first double digit lead of the game at 19-8. Berryville, who had managed four points from Scotland Lucas and four from Weston Teague, didn’t score the rest of the period and trailed, 23-8.
Scoring the first three points in the second period, the Bobcats got a free throw from Lucas and a bucket from Kade Davidson.
With 6:12 left in the second period Trent Hutchison hit a bucket for Berryville to pull the Bobcats to within 13 points.
Pea Ridge responded to take an 18 point lead with 5:03 left in the first half.
The Bobcats closed out the first half with a 13-3 streak. Chris Lehr started the run with a bucket that was followed by four free throws with Davidson and Teague getting two free throws each.
Berryville then got three more points from Davidson and two each from J.D. Smith and Landon Chester.
Pea Ridge started the third with the first five points. Lucas hit a free throw for Berryville and then Teague dropped in a 3-pointer to get the Bobcats within single digits at 39-30.
That was the last time that the Berryville deficit was in single digits.
Berryville continued to fight. Landon Chester had back-to-back buckets for the Bobcats after getting two steals. Each bucket cut the Pea Ridge score to 10 points.
However, the last 4 minutes of the third saw the Blackhawks record a 13-5 streak to lead 57-39 after three.
Berryville will play in the 4A North Region Tournament on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. against Morrilton.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Davidson with 15 points. Teague added 13, Smith and Chester nine each, Lucas six and Hutchison and Lehr two apiece.
