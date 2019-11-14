GREEN FOREST — Berryville followed up their appearance in the Class 4A State Tournament Basketball finals with a game in the Queens of the Court Tournament at Green Forest.
The Lady Bobcats picked up where they left off last season.
Berryville held Omaha to two points in the second half on the way to posting a 53-14 win over the Lady Eagles.
Berryville held a 12-3 lead at the first break before allowing the most points of any quarter. Omaha scored nine second period points.
However, the Lady Bobcats moved ahead 28-12.
Omaha scored two points in the third period before hitting the scoring draught.
The Lady Bobcats led 45-14 after three periods.
Leading the Lady Bobcats in scoring was Lexy Anderson and Jordan Estepp with 12 points each. Lilli Compton added eight points, Cecilia Doss six, Faith Kelley and Ella McMellon five apiece, Abby Thurman four and Lauren Compton three.
